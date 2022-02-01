In July 2018, Douglas Tsandukwa was elected to Ward 3 Chimanimani RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1126 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chimanimani RDC with 1126 votes, beating [[]] of Zanu PF with XX votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

XX of XX with xx votes,