Latest revision as of 08:39, 2 February 2022
In July 2018, Douglas Tsandukwa was elected to Ward 3 Chimanimani RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1126 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chimanimani RDC with 1126 votes, beating Lovemore Mushoweshiri of Zanu PF with 1071 votes, Pindukai Guide Dube of PRC with 53 votes, and Dickson Gwinyai Mubururu of ZDU with 47 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022