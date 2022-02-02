2018 – elected to Ward 3 [[Chimanimani RDC]] with 1126 votes, beating [[ Lovemore Mushoweshiri ]] of Zanu PF with 1071 votes, [[Pindukai Guide Dube]] of PRC with 53 votes, and [[Dickson Gwinyai Mubururu]] of ZDU with 47 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

