Difference between revisions of "Douglas Karoro"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (Tayananiswa moved page Douglass Karoro to Douglas Karoro)
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:40, 21 December 2021
|Douglas KaroroDouglass Karoro
Douglas Karoro is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He is the current Deputy Minister of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development.
Background
Karoro grew up in Mbire, Mashonaland West Province.[1]
Education
He did his primary education in Mbire. Karoro then went to Mavhuradona High School in Mt Darwin, where he did my secondary education up to "A" Level. Douglas Karoro first did temporary teaching before he enrolled at [Seke Teachers' College]] to do teacher training.
After graduating, Karoro only taught for three years, and upgraded his education and attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the Zimbabwe Open University.[1]
In October 2021, Karoro was reported to be in the final stages of the MSc Degree in Agricultural Mechanisation.
Career
After graduating from the Zimbabwe Open University, Karoro then went into the agriculture sector, where he worked for non-governmental organisations like Oxfam and the World Food Programme and gained a lot of experience in agricultural issues.[1]
Politics
Douglas Karoro was elected MP for Mbire in 2015.[1] Karoro was appointed deputy minister of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development 2018. He is responsible for water resource development and irrigation. He is also responsible for mechanisation in the Ministry.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Veneranda Langa, ‘Appointment came as a huge surprise’, NewsDay, Published: September 13, 2018, Retrieved: December 21, 2021