Difference between revisions of "Dr Bond Entertainment"

Dr Bond Entertainment , is a Zimbabwean entertainment agency founded Madzibaba Bond Headquartered in Uplands Waterfalls Harare the agency has a local niche with an international resonance The full-service entertainment company houses a record label, talent agency, touring and concert production company, music, film, philanthropy, other business activities & new ventures like car hire services.

The company’s work is hinged on Social Impact Entertainment (SIE) and its projects are intended to have social impact next to great entertainment value.





Works

The company works in every aspect of modern entertainment—with recording artists and producers, songwriters and more. It is a full-service organization, supporting its diverse roster of talent via artist management, music production , touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond.

The company also operate and handles Brands, Arts, Lifestyle, TV, Web and Social Networks via its experience in Licensing & Merchandising, Productions, Advertising and Consultancy.





Mission

To provide innovative and effective integrated brand marketing and public relations solutions which help our artists and clients grow their businesses and realize their marketing goals.

Vision

Delivering results-oriented brand marketing programs and public relations campaigns that inspire personal growth for the company's artists and enhance its clients’ awareness, improve social standing, sales and foster growth.

Values

The company’s clients enjoy a personal stake in continued success and take pride in what we do.

Serving Clients

Our commitment to our clients is deeply ingrained in our corporate culture – and we go above and beyond every day to prove it. It’s in our DNA.

=Knowing Client's bussiness

The company keeps abreast with what’s going on in its client's business — so that it can deliver the best marketing solutions possible.

Passionate about what the company does

The company never lose sight of what matters most: its relationship with the client. The company only succeeds when itd clients succeed.

Great at what they do

The company likes to have fun, but claims to be serious about results. They have strong opinions, but no attitude. They claim to know their craft, but are open minded and all ideas are welcome.

===Creative, but smart too===

The company says they produce clever work, but always keep the objective of each campaign top of mind.

Doing the right thing

The company recommends d tactics that make sense, even if it means less money in its pocket. The company claims to find the most cost-effective means to achieve the client's goals.

Results oriented

The company says its Pure and simple, that’s and its focus is delivering tangible results





Bussiness model

The Profit arm

This arm houses a record label, talent agency, touring and concert production, music, film and car hire services.

Record label

Dr Bond Media has a talent littered record label which has signed the top talent in the Zimbabwean music industry. The recording label is a family comprised of artists from different genres ranging from contemporary Zimbabwean Hip Hop other genres include Zim dancehall and urban grooves. The recording label has a niche in the youthful demographic dividend of Zimbabwe and hence the genres under the label are consciously tailored to appeal to the market niche of the company.

Talent agency

The talent agency arm is responsible for scouting, recruiting and building the capacity of upcoming artistes under the theme aiding potential to get discovered. The company has a strong eye for talent that pushes a social agenda as the society is the greatest pillar responsible for the company’s being and its process of becoming. The talent agency arm also focuses on the branding of artistes, models, soccer players and politicians through its fully fledged social media branding department. NB: Politicians branding is not on partisan basis.

Touring and concert production

The touring and concert production arm was consciously tailored to organise tours for artistes within the Dr Bond Media label and outside of the label. The arm’s creation was created after the stark realisation that some tours for artiste flop because of the failure to design, implement and manage tours that bring a life changing experience for both the artiste and his fan base. The touring department is also mandated with bringing international artistes and talent to perform in Zimbabwe and giving those artistes a vibe of the African entertainment and also a chance for local artistes to learn and share the stage with international talent and exposure to international standards and values. The concert production aspect revolves around diplomatic cultural export through organising international tours for artistes and talent within and out of the label. Producing excellent abroad shows for local talent enables those artists to get a platform to show case their talent on an international scale in the same breath selling Zimbabwe and Africa’s culture and heritage.





Music and film

The music and film arm is focused on recording music for artistes within the stable and outside the label at Dr Bond Media studios. Artistes from out of the label pay per every recording session. With the company’s state of the art’s studio guarantees clients good quality productions of music and film with a local flavour with an international resonance.

Car hire services and Car show promotion.

The car hire and show promotion is centred on providing car hire for tourists, artists and individuals who seek the service. With artists there is a provision to hire cars for video shoots and red carpet events all at affordable rates.





The non-profit arm of the media company

This arm is mandated on creating projects that engage society to change behaviours and inspire people to know more through edutainment and do more to curb social ills that threaten community development various theatre for community outreach programmes are run by the department and tackle current social problems like SRHR issues, Gender based violence, HIV and AIDS, climate change and natural disaster risk reduction during natural disasters like the current COVID 19 pandemic





Current programmes

SRHR campaign

The campaign is hinged on the environmental approach which recognizes that the environment influences the cognitive map that is how people process information and makes decisions. The purpose of this campaign is to engage adolescents, youths and the community through music to educate and orient them on the topic of SRHR. Spreading messages on sexual and reproductive rights and health (SRHR) and sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) through creative means music is the main agenda of the campaign. The initiative proves that the performing arts are an effective medium of ‘edutainment’ – challenging gender norms and creating spaces to discuss sensitive topics.



Music is a light-hearted but powerful way of conveying information with serious undertones that sticks with people; they are more appealing to the younger generation than traditional health marketing and are more easily digestible and interactive. These types of music campaigns and their events also bring together the community in one place at one time to amplify issues.

Music is very popular among young people, and plays a key role in their socialization, learning, and behaviour adaptation