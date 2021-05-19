Difference between revisions of "Dr Malinga"
Dr Malinga is a South African musician known for his highly energetic performances and his trademark high kick. Dr Malinga is also an actor who made his debut in 2013 in an episode of the e.tv anthology drama series eKasi: Our Stories, titled "Spin-Stars".
Background
Dr Malinga grew up in Themba, Hammanskraal.[1]
Full/Real Name
Doctor Goodwill Malinga[1]
Wife
Boitumelo Mosupye[2]
Children
Dr Malinga has five children.
In May 2020, Dr Malinga and his wife Boitumelo Mosupye welcomed twin boys.[2] In June 2018, the couple had been blessed with another boy Lingas Malinga. Linga is the couple's third child.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Dr Malinga, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 19, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 LOOK: Dr Malinga welcomes twins over phone due to Covid-19 regulations, IOL, Published: May 14, 2020, Retrieved: May 19, 2021
- ↑ KYLE ZEEMAN, Dr Malinga welcomes a baby boy & he’s already got a gospel song about it, TimesLive, Published: June 5, 2021, Retrieved: May 19, 2021