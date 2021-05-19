Dr Malinga is a South African musician known for his highly energetic performances and his trademark high kick. Dr Malinga is also an actor who made his debut in 2013 in an episode of the e.tv anthology drama series eKasi: Our Stories, titled "Spin-Stars".

Background

Dr Malinga grew up in Themba, Hammanskraal.[1]

Full/Real Name

Doctor Goodwill Malinga[1]

Wife

Boitumelo Mosupye[2]

Children

Dr Malinga has five children.

In May 2020, Dr Malinga and his wife Boitumelo Mosupye welcomed twin boys.[2] In June 2018, the couple had been blessed with another boy Lingas Malinga. Linga is the couple's third child.[3]