Dr Tumi real name Tumisang Makweya is a South African medical doctor and gospel musician.

Background

Dr Tumi is the last born in a family of six children. He was born in Seshego. His eldest brother is also a medical doctor and the two of them co-own a 24-hour private medical practice in Polokwane.[1] Dr Tumi's father Pastor M D Makweya died in December 2020. Dr Tumi announced his father's death on social media.[2]

Age

Dr Tumi was born on July 10, 1981.[3]

Wife

He married Kgaogelo Makweya in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2008. His wife Kgaogelo plays an important role in Dr Tumi’s music career. She is his manager and also owns her own marketing company, Ekse Hello.[3]

Children

Dr Tumi has three sons; Onalerona, Bokamoso, and Khumoetlile.[4]

Education

Dr Tumi is a qualified medical doctor.[4] He studied at Medical University of Southern Africa (Mendusa).[5]

Career

Medical Career

Dr Tumi has had a private practice in Polokwane, Limpopo, since leaving the public health sector in 2011. In 2020 he was one of the few private practice professionals who volunteered to the public health sector during the Covid-19 outbreak. Dr Tumi volunteered at Tembisa Hospital's specialised Covid-19 unit.[4]

Music Career

In 2003 he participated in the Coca-Cola Popstars and made it to the Top 20 after competing with close to 16 000 participants. Although he did not feature on the overall winner’s group, he was called back for extra training as he was one of the most outstanding talents at Popstars. This afforded him an opportunity to receive training and coaching from music greats such as Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbuli, Thembi Seete and Blondie Makhene.

In 2008, Dr Tumi, along with Intense, sang at TD Jakes’ MegaFest held at the Nasrec Expo Centre. He has shared the stage with the likes of Mary Mary, Yolanda Adams, Israel Houghton, Joyous Celebration, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Benjamin Dube, Vuyo Mokoena, Jabu Hlongwane and other members of the choir Joyous Celebration.[5]

Discography

Albums

Heart of a King (2013)

(2013) Love On The Cross (2019)

(2019) Love and Grace (Live) (2016)