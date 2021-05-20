Difference between revisions of "Drake Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Drake Secondary School
|+
Drake Secondary School is in Redcliff, and largely serves and is supported by [[The Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company]] (ZISCO). Since 2014, the school was renamed Zisco High School.
[[File:Redcliff2.jpg|thumb]]
[[File:Redcliff2.jpg|thumb]]
|−
|+
|−
|+
Secondary
|+
|+
Zimbabwe .
|−
|+
|+
:,
|+
05562886, 05568664.
|+
|+
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
No details at present.
No details at present.
|−
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|Line 26:
|Line 32:
[https://www.zimbabweyp.com/company/105641/Drake_Secondary_School]
[https://www.zimbabweyp.com/company/105641/Drake_Secondary_School]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Education]]
[[Category:Education]]
Latest revision as of 08:59, 20 May 2021
Drake Secondary School is in Redcliff, and largely serves and is supported by The Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO). Since 2014, the school was renamed Zisco High School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Drake Secondary School, Redcliff
Telephone: 05562886, 05568664.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook[1]
School Grounds
No details at present.
Students / Teachers / Courses
No details at present.
Events
No details at present.
Associations
No details at present.