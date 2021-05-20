Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Drake Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Drake Secondary School, Kwekwe District, is in Redcliff, and largely serves and is supported by [[The Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company]] (ZISCO). Since 2014, the school was renamed Zisco High School.
+
Drake Secondary School is in [[Redcliff]], and largely serves and is supported by [[The Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company]] (ZISCO). Since '''2014''', the school was renamed Zisco High School.
 
[[File:Redcliff2.jpg|thumb]]
 
[[File:Redcliff2.jpg|thumb]]
  
==Location details==
+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Drake Secondary School, Redcliff, Kwekwe District, Zimbabwe.
+
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
  
Tel: Kwekwe, 05562886, 05568664.
+
==Location==
 +
'''Address:''' Drake Secondary School, [[Redcliff]] <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' 05562886, 05568664. <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:''' Facebook[https://www.facebook.com/Drake-High-School-100723524630448/] <br/>
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
 
No details at present.
 
No details at present.
 
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Line 26: Line 32:
  
 
[https://www.zimbabweyp.com/company/105641/Drake_Secondary_School]
 
[https://www.zimbabweyp.com/company/105641/Drake_Secondary_School]
 +
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
  
 
[[Category:Education]]
 
[[Category:Education]]

Latest revision as of 08:59, 20 May 2021

Drake Secondary School is in Redcliff, and largely serves and is supported by The Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO). Since 2014, the school was renamed Zisco High School.

Redcliff2.jpg

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Drake Secondary School, Redcliff
Telephone: 05562886, 05568664.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook[1]

School Grounds

No details at present.

Students / Teachers / Courses

No details at present.


Events

No details at present.


Associations

No details at present.


Further Reading

[2]

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Drake_Secondary_School&oldid=104500"