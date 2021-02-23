Difference between revisions of "Drotsky (Pvt) Ltd"
Latest revision as of 13:53, 23 February 2021
Drotsky (Pvt) Ltd is a company owned by Tafadzwa Musarara. In 2021 it is mentioned on p26 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels.
-The Parliamentary hearing heard that RBZ allocated US$27 million to GMAZ to import wheat on behalf of millers between 2017-19, and Musarara used his personal company, Drotsky (Pvt) Ltd, to make the imports. (Tafrenyika, M. Drama In Parliament As Wadyajena, Musarara Clash. Daily News, 22 May 2020.) Justice Wadyajena alleged that the wheat import was fake, and no wheat had been brought into the country. Musarara claimed to have provided US$9 million to GMB to finance repairs of its silos, but GMB denied receiving the money. (Karombo, T. 2020. Musarara fails to account for US$26.1 million received from RBZ. 26 February 2020.)