Difference between revisions of "Dudula Movement"

The Dudula Movement is a separate South African community organisation to Operation Dudula, which has held protest marches against foreign workers. The Dudula Movement forced businesses in Alexandria to close. They allegedly searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.