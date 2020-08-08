Difference between revisions of "Duduzile Shinya"

She sits on the Board of the [[Zimbabwe International Trade Fair]] and was instrumental in the setting up and implementation of the Montagu Clinic Covid-19 Relief Trust, set up to manage and treat people diagnosed with the deadly virus. Shinya has served on the CBZ Bank Board as an independent non-executive director and she has also sat on various boards including [[Old Mutual]], [[Schweppes Zimbabwe]] Limited and [[ZINWA ]].

Duduzile Shinya is a Chartered Accountant by profession and chief financial officer at Medical Investments Limited whose flagship brand is The Avenues Clinic. She was the Corporate Finance Executive for Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited. She is a Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ), and sits on the Audit and Finance Committee as well as the Accounting Procedures Committee. She was elected President of ICAZ on 7 August 2020 at the institute's annual general meeting (AGM) for the term 2020/21.[1]

Education

Shinya holds a Bachelor in Accounting Science Honours degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA) as well as a Master’s in Business Leadership from the UNISA Graduate School of Business Leadership.

Career

Shinya served as vice president and a member of the ICAZ since 2006 before her election as president of the institute on 7 August 2020. Having served the profession for more than 20 years, Shinya became the third female president in ICAZ’s 102 years history. Her business and financial management experience spans over 16 years having worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Audit and later in Corporate Finance for over 11 years. She also worked as an Executive Director in the Corporate Finance arm of Imara Capital.

Shinya was the chief financial officer at Amalgamated Brands, the investment holding Company for Cairns Holdings, Lobels’ Bread, Cailogistics and Cailo Marketing Services. Before that she was the finance director at Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited.

She is the chairperson of the Women Chartered Accountants’ Network and chairperson of the Pathways Committee. Duduzile is a member of the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB)'s Accounting Standards Committee. She is also a member of the Strategy Committee of the International Federation of Women Accountants.

She sits on the Board of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and was instrumental in the setting up and implementation of the Montagu Clinic Covid-19 Relief Trust, set up to manage and treat people diagnosed with the deadly virus. Shinya has served on the CBZ Bank Board as an independent non-executive director and she has also sat on various boards including Old Mutual, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited and ZINWA.





References