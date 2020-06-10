Difference between revisions of "Dudzayi Kampiyao"

In July 2018, Dudzayi Kampiyao was elected to Ward 2 Kariba Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2137 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Kariba Municipality with 2137 votes, beating Samu Mawawo of Zanu-PF with 1254 votes, Austen Mukuli of ZIPP with 64 votes and Antony Mudzudza of PRC with 60 votes. [1]

