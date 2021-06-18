Dumi Ngulube

Dumisani "Dumi" Ngulube was a Zimbabwean jazz musician. He was the lead singer of the band Amagents.

Background

Dumi Ngulube grew up in Mzilikazi in Bulawayo. He later relocated to Harare. Ngulube was married to Lindiwe and they had two children, Nothando and Mandla.[1]

Education

He studied Ethnomusicology at the Zimbabwe College of Music.[1]

Career

Ngulube was nurtured by Cont Mhlanga at Amakhosi Cultural Centre. He went to Amakhosi aged 14.

After completion of his education at the Zimbabwe College of Music, Dumi Ngulube went back to Bulawayo but there was a shortage of Ethnomusicology teachers at the college so he had to go back and teach. Cont Mhlanga reminded him that his dream was to be like Hugh Masekela and that is when he formed Dumi and Amagetsi.

As a lecturer at the Zimbabwe College of Music, Ngulube nurtured Victor Kunonga.

Ngulube also formed the band Uya Moya with Chirikure Chirikure. The group nurtured the likes of Lenox Sibanda and Dudu Manhenga. [1]

Before his death, Ngulube had resorted to only live performances in protest over piracy. He last released an album during the festive season of 2007 called Afro-dictionary with award-winning producer Flash Gordon. He quit releasing albums after he discovered a pirated MP3 with all his music being sold at $1 in Kadoma.

He had also noticed that his music was being sold behind his back on napstar.com but he had not received anything from those online sales neither did he know who was benefiting.

Ngulube's last performance was in August 2010 at Nyamachoma where he drew huge crowds.[2]

His second album was Echoes from the Mountains and his third album was titled Zvinhu Zvangu.[3]

Discography

Albums

Echoes from the Mountains

Zvinhu Zvangu

Afro-dictionary

Death

Dumi Ngulube passed away at the age of 41 in September 2010.[1] He died at Howard Mission Hospital in Chiweshe after a short illness.[2]