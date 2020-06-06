Difference between revisions of "Dumisani Dube (Lawyer)"

Lawyer Dumisani Dube

Dumisani Dube is a Zimbabwean lawyer and entrepreneur. He sits on a number of company boards and is a founder and shareholder of Zimbabwe Resources Group, Goffer Engineering, Amabhubesi Securities, Amabhubesi Finance, Lydmaft Investments and Intwala Investments (S.A). He is currently an Attorney at Mathonsi-Ncube Law Chambers, a law firm owned by MDC Alliance Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube.

Background

Dube is a protege of Bulawayo lawyer Sindiso Mazibisa. Dube rose to prominence when he represented Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni (Chief Ndiweni) during his case where he was charged and sentenced for destruction of property.

Education

Dumisani attended Gifford High School for his Ordinary Level studies from 2001 to 2004 and later went to Mpopoma High School for his Advanced Level studies. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLBS) degree with the University of Zimbabwe.

Career

Dube serves as Legal Proctor for Gwanda State University. He is an Alumni of World Economic Forum Global Shaper. He currently serves in boards of Center for Innovation and Technology, Save Matabeleland Coalition (SAMACO) amongst many civic organisations.

Dumisani has also been involved in Global Civil Society-Inter Governmental negotiations. He has previously served as the National Youth Chair of the National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (NANGO) and the Zimbabwe Youth Council where he was the legal adviser. He is also a trustee of Mat-Fund,(Matebeleland Fund) and is company secretary for Vuna Mineral Resources.

Dumisani has a keen interest in Zimbabwe's commodities, real estate, mining and actively plays an advisory role to emerging Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on areas of compliance, startup incorporation, corporate financing, licensing transactions, intellectual property and venture capital financing.

Experience

Legal Proctor Gwanda State University (October 2018 to Present)

Legal Advisor (April 2015 to Present)

Attorney at Mathonsi-Ncube Law Chambers - Bulawayo (April 2015 to Present)

Global Shaper at Global Shapers Community - Bulawayo Hub (May 2014 to Present)

Group Executive Chairman - G26 Investment Group (Pty) Ltd (April 2013 to Present)

Attorney at Cheda and Partners Legal Practitioners - Bulawayo (Jan 2010 to April 2015)

Volunteer Experience

Board Member at Bulawayo Welfare Society - Civil Rights and Social Action (March 2005 to March 2007)

Town Clerk for Bulawayo Junior City Council - Social Services (January 2006 - 1 month)

His Arrest

He was arrested on 6 June 2020 by Police Special Anti-corruption Unit on allegations of defeating justice in obtaining a court order in a matter which is still pending in court to the advantage of his client.[1]

