Difference between revisions of "Dumisani Muleya"

After more than 20 years in journalism — eight of them as editor — it was time to say goodbye to multitudes of audiences, from the editorial helm of the Independent and [[Alpha Media Holdings]] (AMH), also publishers of NewsDay and [[The Standard]], where he was chief content officer; editor-in-chief.<ref name="zimbabwevoice"> [https://zimbabwevoice.com/2019/10/06/dumisani-muleyas-resignation-memo-rubs-trevor-ncube-the-wrong-way/], ''Zimbabwe Voice, Published: 6 October, 2019, Accessed: 16 June, 2020''</ref>

[[File:Dumisani Muleya.jpg|thumb|Dumisani Muleya]] '''Dumisani Muleya''' is an award winning Investigative reporter who worked for the [[Zimbabwe Independent]] as Editor and left the publication on 31 October 2019 . Dumisani has also worked for freight Companies in South Africa as a Public Relations Officer and as a correspondent for different media organisations including Mail & Guardian, Business Day and Sunday Times of South Africa.

Education

Dumisani holds a Diploma in Mass Communication in Print Journalism from the Harare Polytechnic College, he has also done a lot of Journalism Courses with Local and International Colleges and is currently studying for a Degree in Media Studies with the University of South Africa (UNISA).[1]

Career

In Zimbabwe, Dumisani has written extensively on the plight of farm workers. Dumisani has written other major stories including how the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) was used to destroy the Zimbabwe Mirror Newspapers Group. In 2005 Dumisani won the Speaker Abbot Award and in 2006 the Cable News Network (CNN) African Journalist of the year, Free Press Award. Dumisani won the award because of his role in exposing the state’s role in the farm invasions of 2000, the state’s abuses in the 2000 parliamentary elections, the rigging of the 2002 Presidential Elections. Dumisani has also assisted and contributed to various print and electronic news outlets in the region and beyond. These include the Mail and Guardian Online, SABC radio, ETV and magazines in the United Kingdom.

Awards

In 2005 Dumisani won the Speaker Abbot Award and in 2006 the Cable News Network (CNN) African Journalist of the year, Free Press Award.









