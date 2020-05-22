Difference between revisions of "Dyck Advisory Group"

Dyck Advisory Group

Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) is owned by former Zimbabwean military Colonel Lionel Dyck who is a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Background

DAG is a private security company based in South Africa. The Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) is the result of years of experience in leading operations in the fields of Demining, Explosive Hazard Management, Specialised Security, Canine Services and Counter Poaching.

Services

The company are specialists in the fields of Demining, Explosive Hazard Management, Specialised Security, Canine Services and Counter Poaching. DAG is capable of rapid assessments of stated problems and the subsequent sourcing of required solutions. The appropriate solutions will then be put into place by DAG in an advisory capacity. If necessary, DAG will also oversee the solutions launch.

Explosive Hazard Management

Their directors and operations team have been involved in the planning and implementation of over 150 EHM projects in 24 theatres across the world for a variety of high profile clients and have gained a reputation for rapid, efficient, safe and cost-effective interventions. DAG utilises the full spectrum of the EHM “Toolbox” and has the capacity to undertake the following activities in support of clients around the globe. All DAG operations are fully compliant with International Mine Action Standards (IMAS), International Ammunition Technical Guidelines (IATG) and International Small Arms Control Standards (ISACS). Their services include:

Demining

Mechanical Clearance

Battle Area Clearance (BAC)

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Weapons and Ammunition Management

C-IED and IEDD Training

Specialised Security

They have a long history of providing bespoke solutions having undertaken security-based operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Central African Republic, Malawi, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique, for a variety of high profile clients and activities have included securing of Embassies, Airports, VVIP individuals, World Cup Cricket venues, government construction sites and Mines and as such they offer the following services:

Complete management solutions

Manned security

Canine security

Training

Canine Services

Their bespoke training and kenneling facility is located just outside of Krugersdorp, South Africa and is situated on 88 hectares of bush and farm land, with established permanent kenneling for 140 dogs and the ability to establish temporary kenneling facilities if a surge capacity is required for larger projects. Collectively the DAG K9 Services team have planned, implemented and trained the dogs on over 50 canine projects in over 10 countries around the world. This includes Mine Detection, Explosive Detection, Narcotics Detection, Patrol and Tracking dogs, Human Tracking and Contraband Detection.[2]

Counter Poaching

DAG Conservation Trust (www.dagct.com) currently runs counter poaching operations in Southern Africa which have been planned and implemented by Colonel Lionel Dyck. These operations are multifaceted in nature and involve the use of human, canine and aerial assets in the form of helicopter and fixed wing airframes. The tactics and solutions utilised by Colonel Dyck and the DAG team have been recognised as the gold standard in counter poaching operations within the region. DAG is at the forefront of Africa’s conservation efforts with operations currently running in Mozambique and Zimbabwe. DAG furthermore offers the following services:

Complete Management Solutions

Aerial Assets

Training













