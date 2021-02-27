|description= Dylan Kardashian real name Dylan Musanhu was a Zimbabwean born social media influencer. He died in February 2021 on his birthday.

Dylan Kardashian real name Dylan Musanhu was a Zimbabwean born social media influencer who shot to fame after Nicki Minaj regrammed a side by side photo featuring him and her. He died in February 2021.

Background

Dylan was born in Kwekwe.[1] Dylan Kardashian moved to South Africa, where his family lived for two years. Dylan moved to England in 2012.[2]

Age

Dylan Kardashian was born on February 27, 1996.

Sister

Dylan had a sister named Tricia.[2]

Career

He was the creative director, influencer and brand manager to South African television personality and actress Khanyi Mbau. In November 2014 Khanyi Mbau had just landed her talk show Katch it With Khanyi on e.tv. Dylan was in his first year of Media Studies when he designed her a 'better' looking artwork for the show and sent her and her boyfriend a message on Instagram. She responded and loved the design. That is when the two started working together.

From there on Dylan created a webiste for Khanyi - his first-ever- and started managing the Khanyi Mbau brand all the way from England.[2]

In October 2013, American rapper Nicki Minaj regrammed a photo of her and Dylan on her Instagram profile and the photograph quickly received over 60,000 “likes”. Other celebrities who recognised his Instagram work include reality TV stars Snooki, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

In January 2016, Dylan was one of the social media stars to kick off the E! Red Carpet season at the Golden Globes Watch Along Party held in London. In September 2017, Dylan attended the 10 Year Anniversary celebration launch of Keeping Up With The Kardashians hosted by E! Entertainment in London.[1]

Death

On 27 February 2021 Nehanda Radio reported that Dylan Kardashian had died on his birthday. The cause of death was not revealed.[1]