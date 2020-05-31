Difference between revisions of "Dylish Nguwaya"

Dylish Nguwaya

Dylish Nguwaya is a Zimbabwean businessman who founded Drax International LLC. Dylish Nguwaya is however best known as a business associate and friend of Collins Mnangagwa son to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[1]

Background

Dylish is the founder of Drax International LLC located at Fujairah Towers in the United Arab Emirates. He is known as a business associate and friend of Collins Mnangagwa son to the President of Zimbabwe. Businessman Frank Buyanga who is fighting for custody of his 4-year old son from ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa named the Dylish Nguwaya in his letter to Judicial Services Commission (JSC), the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission as the individual who “has been communicating with Justice Manzunzu.” Mr Nguwaya has a colourful criminal history dating to his days as a constable in the Zimbabwe Republic Police. The egregiously unflavoury record includes armed robbery charges, impersonating police officers, mounting illegal road blocks, and fraud.

Coronavirus

Dylish Nguwaya's Drax International donated a ventilator to government to be used in the fight against coronavirus. Mr Nguwaya has appeared at the State House on 8 April 2020 in the company of Collins Mnangagwa, son of the sitting Zimbabwe President, and at that function he carried himself as a phenomenal philanthropist donating COVID-19 related medical supplies worth $200 000, and promising to do more through a $60 million deal with NatPharm..

Nguwaya (L) donating towards Covid-19 pandemic to the Government of Zimbabwe

Friendship with Collins Mnangagwa

Dylish is known to be a friend and business associate of Collins after the later founded Drax International but Collins denies any links with Dylish. The following media shows that at some point Collins and Dylish were seen together.

Delish Nguwaya (circled) posing for a picture flanked by the Mnangagwa twins Collins and Shaun

Criminal Record

Nguwaya, a business partner of Mnangagwa’s son, Collins, has a colourful criminal past – including multiple arrests for armed robbery, cocaine possession and extortion. Nguwaya, styling himself as a police officer and sometimes as informer for Zimbabwe’s intelligence services, has landed in court over half a dozen times accused of a range of criminal activities.

Arriving in Harare from Gokwe where he grew up, he is known to have enlisted for the police constabulary and was attached to Mabelreign police post. His criminal instincts soon took over, however. In July 2012, a couple were driving on the Harare-Bulawayo Road and at a traffic-controlled intersection at the Warren Park offramp, Nguwaya allegedly pulled up next to them in his BMW. A court heard he accused the man who was driving with his wife of side-swiping his car before moving to block the road with his vehicle. Shortly after, a police officer from Mabelreign arrived at the scene and parked behind the terrified couple’s vehicle, boxing them in. Nguwaya and his police colleague were alleged to have snatched a handbag containing US$2,500 and valuables worth US$255 at gunpoint before jumping into their vehicles and driving off at speed towards Kuwadzana. The couple later withdrew the charges, allegedly after receiving threats.

In April 2013, Nguwaya was charged alongside two police officers and another man accused of extorting US$6,000 from Valley Fresh Shop in Strathaven, Harare. Posing as detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department, they had accused the company of smuggling a truckload of fruits and vegetables from South Africa and demanded to be paid to call off the investigation.

Four years later, in March 2017, he was prosecuted for extortion, possession of cocaine and contravening the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act after being found in possession of a prescription drug, sildenafil, which is sold under the brand name Viagra.

Nguwaya had extorted US$15,000 from one Bruce Michael Blake, who was forced to part with the money after Nguwaya told him he was under investigation for spying, while promising he could make the charges go away.

In June 2017, he admitted conspiring with three Central Intelligence Organisation agents and a police officer to extort US$20,000 from Baoning Guo, a Chinese national.

References