Dynamos Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. It is arguably the most decorated football club in Zimbabwe. The club has won several accolades locally, and has performed at various international tournaments and commands a huge support base of more than a million fans.

Synonymous with its blue and white regalia, Dynamos commands great influence in as far as Zimbabwean football is concerned. Their so-called carpet football which involves a continuous flow of the ball coupled with accurate passing in the field of play has over time earned them the title 'Glamour Boys'. Local football fanatics usually prefer to call the team DeMbare due to the team's attachment to their traditional home ground Rufaro Stadium which is located in the iconic suburb of Mbare in Harare.[1] Rufaro Stadium which is a stone through away from the Matapi and Tagarika hostels of Mbare suburbs has resulted in the intimate, affectionate and emotional attachment between the team and the residence not only of Mbare but of the whole city of Harare.

Brief History

Dynamos was formed in 1963 by Sam Dauya, Richard Chiminya, Obadiah Sarupinda, Freddy Mukwesha, Jairos Banda, Denver Mahachi, Morrison Sifelani, Shacky Chitimbe, the late Danny Bricks Thomas, the late Josiah Akende, and the late Patrick Amato Dzvene in the Mbare suburb of Harare.[1] The birth of Dynamos was necessitated by the disbanding of two major football clubs Salisbury City and Salisbury United in 1962. Hence this created the need to have a black dominated football club to compete against the white dominated clubs such as Salisbury Callies. Thus the formation of Dynamos was in a bid to address the segregatory nature of the white minority which was common during the colonial period. Soon after its formation, Dynamos embarked on a development path which saw it producing good results. In 1964, the club produced the first black player to play outside the country Patrick Dzvene who played in Zambia for Ndola Football Club. Over the years, Dynamos achieved success at various levels in the football fraternity. The club is also the most successful club in the country after having clinched an impressive twenty one league titles among other domestic trophies.

Executive Management

Chairman - Moses Maunganidze

Vice Chairman - Vincent Chawonza

CEO - Jonathan Mashingaidze

Secretary General - Webster Marechera

Treasurer - Beadle Musa Gwasira

Committee Member (Development)- Clemence Chimbare

Committee Member (Marketing and Public Relations]] - Secretariat

Marketing and Communications Officer - Chinoniso Mashakada

2019-2021

Gold Leaf Tobacco sponsor Dynamos through their brand Rudland & George.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) giants announced a three-year kit sponsorship with OTB Sport worth a reported US$300,000.00 (R4.6-million) in November 2020. The lucrative deal with the United Kingdom-based company represented a major boost to the club's finances ahead of the 2021 campaign that has been held back due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

OTB would provide the 16-time league champions with match day kits, training kits, travel kits and replica jerseys for the duration of the agreed contract.

"I want to first thank our main sponsor Remington Gold for bringing in this new sponsor on board," club chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa told PanAfricanFootball.

"This is a momentous occasion for us because this is going to enhance our status as we continue to strengthen our team so that we revive this brand both at national and continental level.

"We want to win the champions league just like Sundowns who have always done well in this competition."[2]

2021-2022

Club Achievements

Rhodesia National Football League Champions 1963, 1965, 1966, 1970, 1976, 1978

Cup of Rhodesia Winners 1976

Post-independence (post-1980) Honour Year(s)

Runners-up 1987, 1988, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2017

Cup of Zimbabwe Winners 1985, 1988, 1989, 1996, 2007

1985, 1988, 1989, 1996, 2007 Zimbabwean Independence Trophy Winners 1983, 1990, 1995, 1998, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017

1983, 1990, 1995, 1998, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017 Zimbabwean Charity Shield Winners 2002

2002 Mbada Diamonds Cup Winners 2011, 2012

TM Pick n Pay Challenge Cup 2014

2014 Bob 90 Cup 2014

2014 Gushungo Victory Cup 2014



Performance in CAF competitions CAF Champions League: 5 appearances

1998 – Runners-up,

1999 – Group stage exit,

2008 – Semi-finalist,

2010 – Group stage ext,

2011 – First round exit,

2012 – Second round exit,

CAF Confederation Cup: 1 appearance 2012 Continental honours and achievements Rhodesian clubs were barred from African continental competitions as the Rhodesia Football Association was not a member of the CAF. The newly renamed Zimbabwe Football Association was admitted to the CAF following Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, allowing its member clubs to enter continental competitions starting from the 1981 season. Honour Year(s) African Cup of Champions Clubs / CAF Champions League Runners-up 1998 semi-finalists 2008

Winners-Bob@89 Cup 2013[3]

Outstanding Perfomances

the DeMbare 2014 Team

The most successful performance at continental level was in 1998 when the team reached the CAF African Club Championships finals. They played Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast and they lost in the final. The team was coached by Sunday Chidzambwa. It included players such as Memory Mucherahowa, Callisto Pasuwa, Gift Muzadzi and Stanley Chirambadare.[4] Dembare went on to lose 4-2 in the final after having drawn 0 - 0 in the first leg played in Harare. Dynamos is the only team in Zimbabwe to have reached the final of the competition which makes DeMbare and Orlando Pirates of South Africa the two most successful clubs from the region of Southern Africa to have reached the final.[4]

Another glittering moment in Dembare's history was in the African Champions league again when the team reached the semi finals of the competition in 2008 under the guidance of David Mandigora. Reaching the semi finals was only part of the outstanding performance by Dembare as they had also dispatched African heavyweights and previous winners of the tournament such as ASEC Mimosa, Zamalek of Egypt and the then reigning champions Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia whom they beat both home and away.[4]

Dynamos's most outstanding epoch in the domestic league was from the beginning of the 2011 soccer season to the end of the of the 2014 soccer season. The club under the guidance of Callisto Pasuwa managed to win four consecutive league titles a feat that has never been achieved by any other club in Zimbabwe. In that same period Dynamos also won other trophies like the Bob 89 Cup, Bob 90 Cup, TM Pick n Pay Challenge Cup and the Gushungo Victory Cup making it the most embellished part of Dembare's footballing history.

Former Managers

[1]

Greatest Players who played for Dembare

Current Players

Goalkeepers

Tymon Mvula #16

Frank Kuchineyi #36

Prince Tafiremutsa #77

Defenders

Emmanuel Jalai #2

Elvis Moyo #21

Kelvin Moyo #24

Frank Makarati #4

Tinotenda Muringai (Loaned)

Donald Dzvinyai #5

Brendon Mpofu #33

Wilmore Chimbetu #12

Tendaishe Magwaza #80

Trymore Matselele #25

Midfielders

Denver Mukamba #10

Tanaka Shandirwa #44

Donald Mudadi #6

Arthur Musiiwa #28

Shadreck Nyahwa #32

Junior Makunike #18

Emmanuel Ziocha #19

Vusumuzi Ngwenya #9

Forwards

Nyasha Chintuli #3

Emmanuel Paga #8

Tinashe Makanda #40

Jaden Bakari #17

Tendai Matindife #11

Eli Ilunga #20

Issa Sadiki #30

Elton Chikona #7

Keith Madera #22

Tendai Chidziva #72

Current Board

Technical Team

Head Coach - Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa

Assistant Coach - Genesis "Kaka" Mangombe

Assistant Coach - Murape "Monya" Murape

Assistant Coach (Development) - Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe

Goalkeepers' Coach - Brito Gwere

Team Manager - Richard Chihoro

Fitness Trainer - Tendai Chituwa

Head Coach Juniors - Norman Taruvinga

Dynamos Technical Team with late Assistant Coach Biggie Zuze

Dembare head to head with Bosso

16.06.2019 Highlanders FC 1-0 Dynamos FC

09.09.2018 Highlanders FC 3-0 Dynamos FC

02.04.2018 Dynamos FC 0-1 Highlanders

10.09.2017 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

14.05.2017 Highlanders FC 0-3 W.O Dynamos FC

11.09.2016 Highlanders FC 2-1 Dynamos FC

28.05.2016 Dynamos FC 0-2 Highlanders FC

26.07.2015 Highlanders FC 1-1 Dynmaos FC

28.06.2015 Dynamos FC 3-2 Highlanders FC

09.08.2014 Highlanders FC 0-1 Dynamos FC

22.06.2014 Dynamos FC 1-0 Highlanders FC

27.10.2013 Highlanders FC 0-1 Dynamos FC

21.04.2013 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

28.10.2012 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

22.07.2012 Highlanders FC 1-1 Dynamos FC

25.04.2011 Highlanders FC 0-0 Dynamos FC

26.09.2010 Highlanders FC 0-3 Dynamos FC

28.04.2010 Dynamos FC 1-0 Highlanders FC

08.11.2009 Highlanders FC 0-1 Dynamos FC

26.04.2009 Dynamos FC 4-0 Highlanders FC

02.11.2008 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

13.07.2008 Highlanders FC 1-1 Dynamos FC

11.11.2007 Dynamos FC 0-0 Highlanders FC

06.04.2007 Highlanders FC 1-2 Dynamos FC

30.07.2006 Highlanders FC 2-0 Dynamos FC

02.07.2006 Dynamos FC 0-1 Highlanders FC

17.07.2005 Highlanders FC 1-1 Dynamos FC

10.07.2005 Dynamos FC 0-0 Highlanders FC

21.11.2004 Dynamos FC 0-1 Highlanders FC

30.05.2004 Highlanders FC 2-1 Dynamos FC

14.09.2003 Dynamos FC2 -0 Highlanders FC

24.08.2003 Highlanders FC 0-3 Dynamos FC

28.07.2002 Highlanders FC 0-1 Dynamos FC

31.03.2002 Dynamos FC 0-0 Highlanders FC[6]

Office Y127-129, Mezzanine Floor, Zimbabwe National Sports Stadium, Mabelreign Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263242223995/8

Email: dembarefc@gmail.com















