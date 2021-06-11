Pindula

Dyonne Tafirenyika
Dyonne Tafirenyika,
Dyonne Tafirenyika
BornDyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika
(1998-06-11) June 11, 1998 (age 23)
Harare
Other namesAaliyah
Alma materGirls High School
OccupationModel, Entrepreneur, Socialite,
OrganizationTutus & Glitter
Known forModel, Fashion Designer, Socialite, Entrepreneur
Notable workModelling, Socialite
Home townSunningdale, Old Marimba Park Suburb
Partner(s)Desmond Chideme
ChildrenKyra Owami Chideme
RelativesChantel Mungofa

Dyonne Tafirenyika is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Stunner.

Background

Dyonne was born on June 11 1998 at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Education

Dyonne attended Girls High School as well as Bethany Christian College. Dyonne has a Diploma in Management.

Modelling Career

Dyonne attended an elite Harare professional modelling studio and became a protege of Mercy Catwalk Mushaninga. During her modelling career, she achieved great success at a very young age. At 16 years she became Miss Harare Junior (Miss Personality), Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe, Miss Teen Heritage (1st. Princess).

Personal Life

Stunner took a Public HIV Test due to Tytan telling the world that Olinda Chapel has HIV.This was revealed on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya show. (She is a registered solicitor in the U.K. and was aware that it was illegal what Tytan did, especially when at the end of the show she mentioned that the interview was pre-recorded 3 months earlier).This has escalated the Tytan-Olinda messy divorce saga. Stunner stated that this was affecting people next to him. The public were beginning to question Cyclone Dyonne which was causing stress and Stunner wanted to straighten things.

Stunner takes HIV Test in public

Social Responsibility

She has partaken in many social projects like the executive Mayor of Harare's keep Harare Clean initiative. She continues to do charity work with Desmond Chideme.

Pictures

  • Dyonne Tafirenyika wearing a bikini

  • Dyonne Tafirenyika

  • Dyonne Winter is Coming photoshoot

  • Dyonne at a public event

  • Dyonne Modelling

  • Dyonne

  • Dyonne

  • Dyonne Photoshoot

  • Cyclone Dyonne Lipmatic

  • Dyonne sitting on Harley Davidson

  • Dyonne at Ginimbi’s All White Party

  • Dyonne Tafirenyika Portrait

  • Tanaka Spring Fashion Shoot.jpg

  • Dyonne Tafirenyika

  • Dyonne Tanaka 3.jpg

  • Dyonne and husband Stunner

  • A pregnant Dyonne with Stunner

  • Dyonne at Westgate Shopping Mall

  • Dyonne wearing nightwear

  • Dyonne Swimwear modelling

References

