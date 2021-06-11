Difference between revisions of "Dyonne Tafirenyika"
|Dyonne Tafirenyika
Dyonne Tafirenyika
|Born
|Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika
June 11, 1998
Harare
|Other names
|Aaliyah
|Alma mater
|Girls High School
|Occupation
|Model, Entrepreneur, Socialite,
|Organization
|Tutus & Glitter
|Known for
|Model, Fashion Designer, Socialite, Entrepreneur
|Notable work
|Modelling, Socialite
|Home town
|Sunningdale, Old Marimba Park Suburb
|Partner(s)
|Desmond Chideme
|Children
|Kyra Owami Chideme
|Relatives
|Chantel Mungofa
Dyonne Tafirenyika is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Stunner.
Background
Dyonne was born on June 11 1998 at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
Education
Dyonne attended Girls High School as well as Bethany Christian College. Dyonne has a Diploma in Management.
Modelling Career
As a model, Dyonne Tafirenyika was 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess.[1]
Rape Accusations Against Stunner
Stunner took a Public HIV Test due to Tytan telling the world that Olinda Chapel has HIV.This was revealed on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya show. (She is a registered solicitor in the U.K. and was aware that it was illegal what Tytan did, especially when at the end of the show she mentioned that the interview was pre-recorded 3 months earlier).This has escalated the Tytan-Olinda messy divorce saga. Stunner stated that this was affecting people next to him. The public were beginning to question Cyclone Dyonne which was causing stress and Stunner wanted to straighten things.
Social Responsibility
She has partaken in many social projects like the executive Mayor of Harare's keep Harare Clean initiative. She continues to do charity work with Desmond Chideme.
Pictures
A pregnant Dyonne with Stunner
References
- ↑ Stunning Dyonne’s happily ever after, The Standard, Published: September 25, 2017, Retrieved: June 11, 2021