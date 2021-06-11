Stunner took a Public HIV Test due to Tytan telling the world that Olinda Chapel has HIV . This was revealed on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya show. (She is a registered solicitor in the U.K. and was aware that it was illegal what Tytan did , especially when at the end of the show she mentioned that the interview was pre - recorded 3 months earlier).This has escalated the Tytan - Olinda messy divorce saga. Stunner stated that this was affecting people next to him . The public were beginning to question Cyclone Dyonne which was causing stress and Stunner wanted to straighten things .

Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika took to her Instagram stories and posted two stories in which she tagged her husband using his handle . In the stories , she was asking him why he had been raping the 16 - year - old and threatening to kill her . The two stories were deleted hours later . <ref name="H">[ https://www. hmetro . co.zw / stunner-rape-claims-spark-anger/ STUNNER RAPE CLAIMS SPARK ANGER], ''H-Metro'', Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: June 11, 2021</ref>

Dyonne Tafirenyika is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Stunner.

Background

Dyonne was born on June 11 1998, at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Husband

Education

Dyonne attended Girls High School as well as Bethany Christian College. Dyonne has a Diploma in Management.

Modelling Career

As a model, Dyonne Tafirenyika was 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess.[1]

Rape Accusations Against Stunner

In June 2020, Dyonne accused her husband Stunner of raping her then 16-year-old sister and threatening to kill her if she revealed the rape.

Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika took to her Instagram stories and posted two stories in which she tagged her husband using his handle. In the stories, she was asking him why he had been raping the 16-year-old and threatening to kill her. The two stories were deleted hours later.[2]

Social Responsibility

She has partaken in many social projects like the executive Mayor of Harare's keep Harare Clean initiative. She continues to do charity work with Desmond Chideme.

