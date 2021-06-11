Difference between revisions of "Dyonne Tafirenyika"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 99:
|Line 99:
==Rape Accusations Against Stunner==
==Rape Accusations Against Stunner==
|+
|−
|+
took to . the , she the --to . The were .https://www../
|−
|−
|−
==Social Responsibility==
==Social Responsibility==
Revision as of 09:27, 11 June 2021
|Dyonne Tafirenyika
Dyonne Tafirenyika
|Born
|Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika
June 11, 1998
Harare
|Other names
|Aaliyah
|Alma mater
|Girls High School
|Occupation
|Model, Entrepreneur, Socialite,
|Organization
|Tutus & Glitter
|Known for
|Model, Fashion Designer, Socialite, Entrepreneur
|Notable work
|Modelling, Socialite
|Home town
|Sunningdale, Old Marimba Park Suburb
|Partner(s)
|Desmond Chideme
|Children
|Kyra Owami Chideme
|Relatives
|Chantel Mungofa
Dyonne Tafirenyika is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Stunner.
Background
Dyonne was born on June 11 1998, at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
Husband
Education
Dyonne attended Girls High School as well as Bethany Christian College. Dyonne has a Diploma in Management.
Modelling Career
As a model, Dyonne Tafirenyika was 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess.[1]
Rape Accusations Against Stunner
In June 2020, Dyonne accused her husband Stunner of raping her then 16-year-old sister and threatening to kill her if she revealed the rape.
Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika took to her Instagram stories and posted two stories in which she tagged her husband using his handle. In the stories, she was asking him why he had been raping the 16-year-old and threatening to kill her. The two stories were deleted hours later.[2]
Social Responsibility
She has partaken in many social projects like the executive Mayor of Harare's keep Harare Clean initiative. She continues to do charity work with Desmond Chideme.
Pictures
A pregnant Dyonne with Stunner
References
- ↑ Stunning Dyonne’s happily ever after, The Standard, Published: September 25, 2017, Retrieved: June 11, 2021
- ↑ STUNNER RAPE CLAIMS SPARK ANGER, H-Metro, Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: June 11, 2021