Difference between revisions of "Dyonne Tafirenyika"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 25:
|Line 25:
| residence =
| residence =
| nationality =
| nationality =
|−
| other_names =
|+
| other_names =
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| citizenship =
| citizenship =
| education =
| education =
| alma_mater = [[Girls High School]]
| alma_mater = [[Girls High School]]
|−
| occupation = Model
|+
| occupation = Model
| years_active =
| years_active =
| era =
| era =
| employer =
| employer =
|−
| organization =
|+
| organization =
| agent =
| agent =
|−
| known_for = Model
|+
| known_for = Model, Socialite
|−
| notable_works =
|+
| notable_works =
| style =
| style =
| home_town = Sunningdale, [[Old Marimba Park Suburb]]
| home_town = Sunningdale, [[Old Marimba Park Suburb]]
Latest revision as of 09:42, 11 June 2021
|Dyonne Tafirenyika
Dyonne Tafirenyika
|Born
|Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika
June 11, 1998
Harare
|Alma mater
|Girls High School
|Occupation
|Model
|Known for
|Model, Socialite
|Home town
|Sunningdale, Old Marimba Park Suburb
|Partner(s)
|Desmond Chideme
|Children
|Kyra Owami Chideme
|Relatives
|Chantel Mungofa
Dyonne Tafirenyika is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Stunner.
Background
Dyonne was born on June 11 1998, at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
Husband
Education
Dyonne attended Girls High School as well as Bethany Christian College.
Modelling Career
As a model, Dyonne Tafirenyika was 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess.[1] In 2012, Dyonne was crowned Miss Personality at the Miss Harare Junior 2012 pageant.[2]
Rape Accusations Against Stunner
In June 2020, Dyonne accused her husband Stunner of raping her then 16-year-old sister and threatening to kill her if she revealed the rape.
Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika took to her Instagram stories and posted two stories in which she tagged her husband using his handle. In the stories, she was asking him why he had been raping the 16-year-old and threatening to kill her. The two stories were deleted hours later.[3]
Pictures
A pregnant Dyonne with Stunner
References
- ↑ Stunning Dyonne’s happily ever after, The Standard, Published: September 25, 2017, Retrieved: June 11, 2021
- ↑ Anesu crowned Miss Harare Junior, The Herald, Published: December 23, 2012, Retrieved: June 11, 2021
- ↑ STUNNER RAPE CLAIMS SPARK ANGER, H-Metro, Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: June 11, 2021