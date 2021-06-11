| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

Dyonne Tafirenyika is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Stunner.

Background

Dyonne was born on June 11 1998, at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Husband

Stunner

Education

Dyonne attended Girls High School as well as Bethany Christian College.

Modelling Career

As a model, Dyonne Tafirenyika was 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess.[1] In 2012, Dyonne was crowned Miss Personality at the Miss Harare Junior 2012 pageant.[2]

Rape Accusations Against Stunner

In June 2020, Dyonne accused her husband Stunner of raping her then 16-year-old sister and threatening to kill her if she revealed the rape.

Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika took to her Instagram stories and posted two stories in which she tagged her husband using his handle. In the stories, she was asking him why he had been raping the 16-year-old and threatening to kill her. The two stories were deleted hours later.[3]

