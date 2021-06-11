Pindula

Dyonne Tafirenyika
Dyonne Tafirenyika,
Dyonne Tafirenyika
BornDyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika
(1998-06-11) June 11, 1998 (age 23)
Harare
Alma materGirls High School
OccupationModel
Known forModel, Socialite
Home townSunningdale, Old Marimba Park Suburb
Partner(s)Desmond Chideme
ChildrenKyra Owami Chideme
RelativesChantel Mungofa

Dyonne Tafirenyika is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Stunner.

Background

Dyonne was born on June 11 1998, at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Husband

Stunner

Education

Dyonne attended Girls High School as well as Bethany Christian College.

Modelling Career

As a model, Dyonne Tafirenyika was 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess.[1] In 2012, Dyonne was crowned Miss Personality at the Miss Harare Junior 2012 pageant.[2]

Rape Accusations Against Stunner

In June 2020, Dyonne accused her husband Stunner of raping her then 16-year-old sister and threatening to kill her if she revealed the rape.

Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika took to her Instagram stories and posted two stories in which she tagged her husband using his handle. In the stories, she was asking him why he had been raping the 16-year-old and threatening to kill her. The two stories were deleted hours later.[3]

References

  1. Stunning Dyonne’s happily ever after, The Standard, Published: September 25, 2017, Retrieved: June 11, 2021
  2. Anesu crowned Miss Harare Junior, The Herald, Published: December 23, 2012, Retrieved: June 11, 2021
  3. STUNNER RAPE CLAIMS SPARK ANGER, H-Metro, Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: June 11, 2021
