Dyonne Tafirenyika is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Stunner.

Background

Dyonne was born on June 11 1998, at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Husband

Stunner

Education

Dyonne attended Girls High School as well as Bethany Christian College.

Modelling Career

As a model, Dyonne Tafirenyika was 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess.[1] In 2012, Dyonne was crowned Miss Personality at the Miss Harare Junior 2012 pageant.[2]

Rape Accusations Against Stunner

In June 2020, Dyonne accused her husband Stunner of raping her then 16-year-old sister and threatening to kill her if she revealed the rape.

Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika took to her Instagram stories and posted two stories in which she tagged her husband using his handle. In the stories, she was asking him why he had been raping the 16-year-old and threatening to kill her. The two stories were deleted hours later.[3]

Assault By Stunner

Stunner appeared in court on 12 April 2022 accused of physical abuse after Dyonne Tafirenyika told police he assaulted her while demanding access to her phone. He was charged with physical abuse. Stunner, who was represented by lawyer Mr Dumisani Mthombeni, denied the charges.

Stunner was remanded to May 11 2022 for trial by Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure over the alleged attack on Dyonne Tafirenyika.

Tafirenyika told police she was left bleeding from her nose and finger nails after Stunner beat her and ripped out her artificial nails.

No medical report was tabled in court, however, after she allegedly refused treatment following the incident at the Rainbow Towers Hotel at around 2AM on 10 April 2022.

Stunner was performing at the hotel, and the couple had booked a room where they would eventually retire for the night.

Sometime around 2AM, Dyonne allegedly went to the ladies’ toilet. Stunner followed and accosted her while demanding that she hands over her iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Dyonne allegedly refused to yield to the demands by her husband. She accused him of beating her until she fell to the floor.

Stunner left court separately from his wife, his head covered under a black hoodie.[4][5]

Dyonne Tafirenyika wearing a bikini

Dyonne Tafirenyika

Dyonne Winter is Coming photoshoot

Dyonne at a public event

Dyonne Modelling

Dyonne

Dyonne

Dyonne Photoshoot

Cyclone Dyonne Lipmatic

Dyonne sitting on Harley Davidson

Dyonne at Ginimbi’s All White Party

Dyonne Tafirenyika Portrait



Dyonne Tafirenyika



Dyonne and husband Stunner

A pregnant Dyonne with Stunner

Dyonne at Westgate Shopping Mall

Dyonne wearing nightwear

Dyonne Swimwear modelling