Difference between revisions of "DzimbaRentals"

(Created page with "{{Infobox company | name = Dzimba Rentals | image = | image_alt = Dzimba Rentals logo | image_caption = | trading_name =...")
Trading name
|Dzimba Rentals
Type
|Private
|Industry
|Real Estate
|Founded
|September 1, 2020Harare, Zimbabwein
|Founder
|Jerald Whande
|Headquarters
|110A New Prospect Waterfalls, Harare, Zimbabwe
|Parent
|JG Holdings
|Website
|www
Dzimba Rentals, helps you find residential property to rent or buy in Zimbabwe. Our website features thousands of options in the capital of Harare, Bulawayo, and the other regions, whether you are looking to buy or rent a new home. Dzimba Rentals is your total solutions partner as you go through your property search, offering countless housing alternatives as well as offline support and expert advice on the real estate industry in Zimbabwe.