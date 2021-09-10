Difference between revisions of "DzimbaRentals"

Dzimba Rentals, helps you find residential property to rent or buy in Zimbabwe. Our website features thousands of options in the capital of Harare, Bulawayo, and the other regions, whether you are looking to buy or rent a new home. Dzimba Rentals is your total solutions partner as you go through your property search, offering countless housing alternatives as well as offline support and expert advice on the real estate industry in Zimbabwe.

Who we are

Dzimba Rentals is the leading real estate property center platform in Zimbabwe. With a web-based platform for property rentals and sales, we provide users with the best property search experience both online and offline by connecting them with legitimate and verified real estate agents. Small, medium and large-scale real estate companies in Zimbabwe who desire to scale up the sales and rentals of their properties can partner with Dzimba Rentals

Our Mission

We collaborate with brokers, owners and tenants to create complete and dynamic property profiles. We advertise online all adequately profiled properties that are vacant. Dzimba Rentals facilitates communication and meetings between prospective tenants and owners or their representatives.

Our Vision

Provide efficient housing search experience in Africa primarily for prospective tenants. We aspire to be the source of reliable information on housing in Africa.

For more info visit www.dzimbarentals.co.zw