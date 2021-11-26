'''Mutumbuka''' is said to have one of the people that were involved in the [[Willowgate Scandal]]. It is alleged that several government officials, Mutumbuka included abused a facility through which they could purchase vehicles at subsidised prices by reselling the cars for profit. The scandal also included other prominent figures such as [[Maurice Nyagumbo]].<ref name="theindependent">Hebert Moyo [http://www.theindependent.co.zw/2013/02/01/graft-zanu-pf-bigwigs-untouchable/ Graft: Zanu PF bigwigs untouchable], ''The Standard'', Published: February 1, 2013, Retrieved: July 8, 2015</ref>

He also supervised the implementation of policies in different government ministries such as health and education. '''Mutumbuka''' worked for the World Bank as Sectors Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa. He also chaired the Association for the Development of Education in Africa. <ref name="zimbabwean"/>

<ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

Later - Mozambique, ZANU Secretary for Education and Culture, responsible for the education of all Zimbabweans in refugee camps in Mozambique. <br/>

1973 - PhD, Chemistry.

With the attainment of majority rule in 1980, Dzingai served as education minister from 1980 until 1988 before his short stint as higher education minister between 1988 and 1989.

Dzingai Mutumbuka is a prominent figure in the liberation history of Zimbabwe. In the colonial period, he served as the secretary for education and culture in the [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front]], Zanu (PF) and was responsible for the education of all Zimbabweans in refugee camps in Mozambique.<ref name="zimbabwean">Nelson Sibanda [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/news/zimbabwe-news/69419/zanu-pf-government-has-lost.html Zanu (PF) government has lost direction: Mutumbuka], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: November 19, 2013, Retrieved: July 8, 2015</ref>

Mutumbuka did part of his education at the University Zimbabwe before moving to the United Kingdom to pursue further studies where he obtained a doctorate in physical chemistry from the University of Sussex .

'''Dzingai Mutumbuka''' is one of [[Zimbabwe]]'s liberation war heroes and the first Minister of Education and Culture in the Cabinet of 1980. He also served as the minister of Higher Education.

1965 - SRC, University of Rhodesia.

1970/71 - Secretary, ZANU Students Union, (University of Sussex).

1976 - Delegate to Geneva.

1977 - ZANU Secretary for Education and Culture.

1979 - Delegate to Lancaster House.

1980 - Minister of Education and Culture.





Personal Details

Born: 16 October 1945. Selukwe. Parents were peasant farmers. Mother a strict Roman Catholic.



School / Education

Primary School - St Joseph's mission school, Masvingo Province.

High School - Gokomere High School.

1965 to 1967 - BSc Honours,Chemistry, University of Rhodesia.

September 1968 to 1969 - MSc, University of Sussex.

1773 - PhD, Chemistry.

Service / Career

1965 - Anglo-American Corporation. Job lasted two weeks as they discovered they could not employ a black in that grade.

1973 - Lecturer, Trinity College, Dublin.

1975 - Lecturer, University of Zambia. Until ZANU banned in Zambia.

London, ZANU office, until Geneva Conference October 1976. 1977 - Mozambique, ZANU Secretary for Information and Publicity.

Later - Mozambique, ZANU Secretary for Education and Culture, responsible for the education of all Zimbabweans in refugee camps in Mozambique.

Post Independent Career

Minister of Education 1980-1988

Minister of Higher Education 1988-1989

He also supervised the implementation of policies in different government ministries such as health and education. Mutumbuka worked for the World Bank as Sectors Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa. He also chaired the Association for the Development of Education in Africa. [2]

Events

