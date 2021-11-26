Difference between revisions of "Dzingai Mutumbuka"
|Dr
Dzingai Mutumbuka
Image Via The Zimbabwean
|Born
|Dzingai Mutumbuka
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Univerity of Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|Univerity of Zimbabwe,
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Education and Culture
Dzingai Barnabas Mutumbuka was a liberation war hero and the first Minister of Education and Culture in the Cabinet of 1980. He also served as the minister of Higher Education.
- 1965 - SRC, University of Rhodesia.
- 1970/71 - Secretary, ZANU Students Union, (University of Sussex).
- 1976 - Delegate to Geneva.
- 1977 - ZANU Secretary for Education and Culture.
- 1979 - Delegate to Lancaster House Agreement.
- 1980 - Minister of Education and Culture.
Personal Details
Born: 16 October 1945. Selukwe. Parents were peasant farmers. Mother a strict Roman Catholic Church member.
School / Education
Primary School - St Joseph's mission school, Masvingo Province.
High School - Gokomere High School.
1965 to 1967 - BSc Honours,Chemistry, University of Rhodesia.
September 1968 to 1969 - MSc, University of Sussex.
1773 - PhD, Chemistry.
[1]
Service / Career
1965 - Anglo-American Corporation. Job lasted two weeks as they discovered they could not employ a black in that grade.
1973 - Lecturer, Trinity College, Dublin.
1975 - Lecturer, University of Zambia. Until ZANU banned in Zambia.
London, ZANU office, until Geneva Conference October 1976. 1977 - Mozambique, ZANU Secretary for Information and Publicity.
Later - Mozambique, ZANU Secretary for Education and Culture, responsible for the education of all Zimbabweans in refugee camps in Mozambique.
[2] [1]
Post Independent Career
- Minister of Education 1980-1988
- Minister of Higher Education 1988-1989
He also supervised the implementation of policies in different government ministries such as health and education. Mutumbuka worked for the World Bank as Sectors Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa. He also chaired the Association for the Development of Education in Africa. [2]
Events
Mutumbuka is said to have one of the people that were involved in the Willowgate Scandal. It is alleged that several government officials, Mutumbuka included abused a facility through which they could purchase vehicles at subsidised prices by reselling the cars for profit. The scandal also included other prominent figures such as Maurice Nyagumbo.[3]
Further Reading
In 2021, Dzingai Mutumbuka was serving as a member of the governing board for UNESCO's International Institute for Educational Planning. He is the former Chair of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), which brings together all African education ministers and donors supporting education in Africa. Previously, Mr. Mutumbuka held various senior management positions in the education sector at the World Bank from 1990-2007.
Prior to joining the World Bank, he held major political appointments in Zimbabwe, including supervising the implementation of policies in six ministries (Education, Health, Social Welfare, Housing, Youth and Sport, and Community Development and Women’s Affairs). He served as Minister of Education and Culture from 1980 to 1988 and as Minister of Higher Education from 1988 to 1989.
He has served as the Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Commission of UNESCO since Zimbabwe joined UNESCO in 1980. Before Zimbabwe’s independence, Mr. Mutumbuka served as Minister (Secretary) of Education and Culture in the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU (PF)) from 1975 to 1980, and in that capacity was responsible for the education of all Zimbabweans in refugee camps in Mozambique. [4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Nelson Sibanda Zanu (PF) government has lost direction: Mutumbuka, The Zimbabwean, Published: November 19, 2013, Retrieved: July 8, 2015
- ↑ Hebert Moyo Graft: Zanu PF bigwigs untouchable, The Standard, Published: February 1, 2013, Retrieved: July 8, 2015
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Dzingai Mutumbuka, Teach For All, Retrieved: 26 November 2021 Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; name "Dzingai Mutumbuka" defined multiple times with different content
- ↑ Dzingai Barnabas Mutumbuka, Coloial Relic - Biographies, Retrieved: 26 November 2021
- ↑ Dzingai Mutumbuka - podcast, Rise Programme, Published: 27 September 2021, Retrieved: 26 November 2021