''' Dzivarasekwa ''' has two government high schools, [[Dzivarasekwa High School]] and [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]] and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.

Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, [[Dzivarasekwa High School]] and [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]] and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.

Dzivarasekwa is a high density residential area located in Zimbabwe's capital city Harare.

Geographical location

Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare.[1] It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area.[2]

Dzivarasekwa Political Constituency

Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa. The Member of Parliament.

Population

Schools and Infrastructure

Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.

See Living Waters High School.



Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa