Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, [[Dzivarasekwa High School]] and [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]] and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.
Latest revision as of 05:56, 31 August 2021
Dzivarasekwa is a high density residential area located in Zimbabwe's capital city Harare.
Geographical location
Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare.[1] It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area.[2]
Dzivarasekwa Political Constituency
Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa. The Member of Parliament.
Population
Schools and Infrastructure
Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.
See Living Waters High School.
Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa
References
- ↑ Dzivarasekwa Constituency, Zimbabwe Election Support Network, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
- ↑ Harare Urban Assessment - Background to Sampled, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016