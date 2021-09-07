Difference between revisions of "Dzivarasekwa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
==Schools and Infrastructure==
==Schools and Infrastructure==
|−
'''Dzivarasekwa''' has two government high schools, [[Dzivarasekwa High School]] and [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]] and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.
|+
'''Dzivarasekwa''' has two government high schools, [[Dzivarasekwa High School]] and [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]] and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.
See [[Living Waters High School]]. <br/>
See [[Living Waters High School]]. <br/>
|+
|+
==Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa==
==Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa==
Latest revision as of 09:10, 7 September 2021
Dzivarasekwa is a high density residential area located in Zimbabwe's capital city Harare.
Geographical location
Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare.[1] It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area.[2]
Dzivarasekwa Political Constituency
Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa. The Member of Parliament.
Population
Schools and Infrastructure
Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.
See Living Waters High School.
Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa
References
- ↑ Dzivarasekwa Constituency, Zimbabwe Election Support Network, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
- ↑ Harare Urban Assessment - Background to Sampled, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016