Dzivarasekwa is a high density residential area located in Zimbabwe's capital city Harare.

Geographical location

Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare.[1] It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area.[2]

Dzivarasekwa Political Constituency

Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa. The Member of Parliament.

Population

Schools and Infrastructure

Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.

See Living Waters High School.

Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa

References

  1. Dzivarasekwa Constituency, Zimbabwe Election Support Network, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
  2. Harare Urban Assessment - Background to Sampled, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
