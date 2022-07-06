Pindula

'''Dzivarasekwa''' is a high density residential area located in [[Zimbabwe]]'s capital city [[Harare]].
'''Dzivarasekwa''' (sometimes DZI) is a high density residential area located on the north west side of [[Harare]].
  
 
'''Dzivarasekwa'''  is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare. <ref name="ZESN">[http://www.zesn.org.zw/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Dzivarasekwa.pdf Dzivarasekwa Constituency], ''Zimbabwe Election Support Network'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016</ref> It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has
remained predominantly a working class residential area. <ref name="Cluster">[http://fscluster.org/sites/default/files/documents/Annex%20III_Info%20on%20Harare%20Urban%20Locations.pdf Harare Urban Assessment - Background to Sampled], published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016</ref>
  
Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa.  
 
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''DZI''' returned to [[Parliamant]]:
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Dzivarasekwa''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[William Mushonga]] of Zanu PF with 24 218 votes,
* [[Elijah Manjeya]] of ZUM with 11 240 votes,
* [[Moses Jiri]] of UANC with 477 votes.
Turnout - 38 938 or 98.97 %
  
 
See [[Living Waters High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Living Waters High School]].
  
+
 
  
 
==Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa==
 
==Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa==
 
 
*[[Freeman]]
 
*[[Freeman]]
 
 
*[[Jay C]]
 
*[[Jay C]]
 
 
*[[Rocker Vybz]]
 
*[[Rocker Vybz]]
  
Line 36: Line 38:
  
 
Dzivarasekwa (sometimes DZI) is a high density residential area located on the north west side of Harare.

Geographical location

Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare. [1] It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. [2]

Dzivarasekwa Constituency

Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, DZI returned to Parliamant:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 38 938 or 98.97 %

Population

Schools and Infrastructure

Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.

See Living Waters High School.


Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa

References

  1. Dzivarasekwa Constituency, Zimbabwe Election Support Network, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
  2. Harare Urban Assessment - Background to Sampled, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
