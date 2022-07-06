|keywords=Wikipedia, Dzivarasekwa, where is Dzivarasekwa, who is the MP for Dzivarasekwa, Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension, DZ, DZ Extension

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Dzivarasekwa''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa . The [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Member of Parliament]] .

Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare.<ref name="ZESN">[http://www.zesn.org.zw/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Dzivarasekwa.pdf Dzivarasekwa Constituency], ''Zimbabwe Election Support Network'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016</ref> It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has

'''Dzivarasekwa''' (sometimes DZI) is a high density residential area located on the north west side of [[Harare]].

Geographical location

Dzivarasekwa Constituency

Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa.

William Mushonga of Zanu PF with 24 218 votes,

Elijah Manjeya of ZUM with 11 240 votes,

Moses Jiri of UANC with 477 votes.

Turnout - 38 938 or 98.97 %

Population

Schools and Infrastructure

Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.

