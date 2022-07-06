Difference between revisions of "Dzivarasekwa"
Latest revision as of 10:43, 6 July 2022
Dzivarasekwa (sometimes DZI) is a high density residential area located on the north west side of Harare.
Geographical location
Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare. [1] It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. [2]
Dzivarasekwa Constituency
Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, DZI returned to Parliamant:
- Tapfumaneyi Maurice Nyagumbo of Zanu PF - 44 277 votes.
- Simon Tagarira Chauruka of PF-ZAPU - 2 670 votes.
- Raymond Chikarara Nyaude Madzima of UANC - 2 594 votes.
- Finlay Banda of NDU - 95 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:
- William Mushonga of Zanu PF with 24 218 votes,
- Elijah Manjeya of ZUM with 11 240 votes,
- Moses Jiri of UANC with 477 votes.
Turnout - 38 938 or 98.97 %
Population
Schools and Infrastructure
Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.
See Living Waters High School.
Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa
References
- ↑ Dzivarasekwa Constituency, Zimbabwe Election Support Network, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
- ↑ Harare Urban Assessment - Background to Sampled, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016