remained predominantly a working class residential area. <ref name="Cluster">[http://fscluster.org/sites/default/files/documents/Annex%20III_Info%20on%20Harare%20Urban%20Locations.pdf Harare Urban Assessment - Background to Sampled], published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016</ref>
  
==Dzivarasekwa Constituency==
==Government==
 
Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa.  
  
Line 19: Line 19:
 
Turnout - 38 938 or 98.97 %
 
Turnout - 38 938 or 98.97 %
In the '''2000''' By-Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Dzivarasekwa''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Edwin Mushoriwa]] of MDC with 18 516 votes,
* [[Omega Hungwe]] of Zanu PF with 6 083 votes,
* [[Wailes Chapariza Nyaguhwa]], Independent, with 584 votes,
* [[Paddington Japajapa]], Independent, with 173 votes,
* [[Edson Wadyehwata]], Independent, with 122 votes,
* [[Nyasha Chikoore]] of UP with 120 votes.
  
 
==Population==
Line 45: Line 53:
  
 
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 11:34, 8 September 2022

Dzivarasekwa (sometimes DZI) is a high density residential area located on the north west side of Harare.

Geographical location

Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare. [1] It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. [2]

Government

Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, DZI returned to Parliamant:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 38 938 or 98.97 %

In the 2000 By-Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

Population

Schools and Infrastructure

Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.

See Living Waters High School.


Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa

References

  1. Dzivarasekwa Constituency, Zimbabwe Election Support Network, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
  2. Harare Urban Assessment - Background to Sampled, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 27, 2016
