* 2 others with 589 votes or 4.43 percent.

* [[Trynos Mgutshini]] of MDC–N with 715 votes or 5.38 percent,

* [[Never Kowo]] of Zanu PF with 5 402 votes or 40.63 percent,

* [[Solomon Madzore]] of MDC–T with 6 591 votes or 49.57 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Dzivarasekwa''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Nyasha Chikoore]] of UP with 120 votes.

* [[Nyasha Chikoore]] of UP with 120 votes.

Dzivarasekwa (sometimes DZI) is a high density residential area located on the north west side of Harare.

Geographical location

Dzivarasekwa is situated to the north western side of the City of Harare. [1] It was established primarily to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. [2]

Government

Dzivarasekwa constituency comprises of Glaudina, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Dzivarasekwa.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, DZI returned to Parliamant:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

William Mushonga of Zanu PF with 24 218 votes,

Elijah Manjeya of ZUM with 11 240 votes,

Moses Jiri of UANC with 477 votes.

Turnout - 38 938 or 98.97 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

Solomon Madzore of MDC–T with 6 591 votes or 49.57 percent,

Never Kowo of Zanu PF with 5 402 votes or 40.63 percent,

Trynos Mgutshini of MDC–N with 715 votes or 5.38 percent,

2 others with 589 votes or 4.43 percent.

Total 13 297 votes

Population

Schools and Infrastructure

Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It also has numerous private schools operating in the area. There are shopping centres in Dzivarasekwa 4, Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa 3 which has the library, post office and police station.

See Living Waters High School.







Famous people that live in Dzivarasekwa