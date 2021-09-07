See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

The suburb of [[Dzivarasekwa]], on the west side of Harare, was built to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. [[Dzivarasekwa]] has two government high schools, '''Dzivarasekwa 1 High School''' and [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]] and numerous primary schools. It is on the north side of the western “high density” suburbs.

The suburb of [[Dzivarasekwa]], on the west side of Harare, was built to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. [[Dzivarasekwa]] has two government high schools, '''Dzivarasekwa 1 High School''' and [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]] and numerous primary schools. It is on the north side of the western “high density” suburbs.

The suburb of Dzivarasekwa, on the west side of Harare, was built to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It is on the north side of the western “high density” suburbs.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: 1510 Dzivarasekwa St, PO Box Dz 90 Dzivarasekwa, Harare.

Telephone: +263 (242) 216414

Cell: +263 774459592

Email: rodyxbunhiko@hotmail.com

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

School Grounds

No details.





Students / Teachers / Courses

It is a coeducational school.

Forms 1 to 6.





Events

No details.





Associations

No details.





Further Reading

[1]

[2]