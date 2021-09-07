Dzivarasekwa 2 High School is a coeducation high school, with forms 1 through 6.

The suburb of [[ Dzivarasekwa ]] , on the west side of [[ Harare ]] , was built to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]] and ''' Dzivarasekwa 2 High School ''' and numerous primary schools. It is on the north side of the western “high density” suburbs.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 3847 Parirenyatwa Ave, Dzivarasekwa, Harare

Telephone: +263 (242) 216126, +263 (242) 217209

Cell:

Email:

Web:



School Grounds

No details at present.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

No details at present.

Associations

No details at present.





Further Reading

