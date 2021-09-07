Difference between revisions of "Dzivarasekwa 2 High School"
The suburb of Dzivarasekwa, on the west side of Harare, was built to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It is on the north side of the western “high density” suburbs.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 3847 Parirenyatwa Ave, Dzivarasekwa, Harare
Telephone: +263 (242) 216126, +263 (242) 217209
Cell:
Email:
Web:
School Grounds
No details at present.
Students / Teachers / Courses
Dzivarasekwa 2 High School is a coeducation high school, with forms 1 through 6.
Events
No details at present.
Associations
No details at present.