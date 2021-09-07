Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Dzivarasekwa 2 High School"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
The suburb of Dzivarasekwa, on the west side of Harare, was built to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]] and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It is on the north side of the western “high density” suburbs.
+
The suburb of [[Dzivarasekwa]], on the west side of [[Harare]], was built to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]] and '''Dzivarasekwa 2 High School''' and numerous primary schools. It is on the north side of the western “high density” suburbs.
  
==Location details==
+
==Location==
3847 Parirenyatwa Ave, Dzivarasekwa, Harare
+
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
+
'''Address:''' 3847 Parirenyatwa Ave, Dzivarasekwa, Harare <br/>
Tel: +263 (242) 216126, +263 (242) 217209
+
'''Telephone:''' +263 (242) 216126, +263 (242) 217209 <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
  
 +
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
 
No details at present.  
 
No details at present.  
 
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
Dzivarasekwa 2 High School is a coeducation high school, with forms 1 through 6.  
 
Dzivarasekwa 2 High School is a coeducation high school, with forms 1 through 6.  
 
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
 
No details at present.
 
No details at present.
 
  
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
Line 29: Line 30:
  
 
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
 
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Dzivarasekwa 2 High School
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
 +
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
 +
 +
 +
 +
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 09:09, 7 September 2021

The suburb of Dzivarasekwa, on the west side of Harare, was built to house industrial workers and has remained predominantly a working class residential area. Dzivarasekwa has two government high schools, Dzivarasekwa 1 High School and Dzivarasekwa 2 High School and numerous primary schools. It is on the north side of the western “high density” suburbs.

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 3847 Parirenyatwa Ave, Dzivarasekwa, Harare
Telephone: +263 (242) 216126, +263 (242) 217209
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

School Grounds

No details at present.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Dzivarasekwa 2 High School is a coeducation high school, with forms 1 through 6.

Events

No details at present.

Associations

No details at present.


Further Reading

[1] [2]

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Dzivarasekwa_2_High_School&oldid=110212"