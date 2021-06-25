The two musicians appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on 25 June 2021 facing allegations of fraud. ExQ and Nutty O were remanded in custody to Monday 28 June 2021 after the presiding magistrate postponed their bail hearing.<ref name="iH">Tim.E> Ndoro, [https://iharare.com/fake-covid-19-certificates-land-exq-nutty-o-behind-bars/ Fake Covid-19 Certificates Land ExQ & Nutty O Behind Bars], ''iHarare'', Published: June 25, 2021, Retrieved: June 25, 2021</ref>

EX-Q is an Urban Grooves artist who rose to fame in 2000 after releasing his hit song 'Musalala'. From then onwards, EX-Q has been a force to reckon with, releasing singles and some of those singles include 'Pandakakuona', 'Ndichakutevera', 'Mazirudo' and 'Tezvara varamba'. He has also done many collaborations with other Urban Grooves artists such as Roki, Tererai Mugwadi, Stunner and Extra Large.

In April 2018, Ex-Q launched his latest album, Tseu Tseu.

Background

Wife

ExQ is married to Mandisa

Children

Career

EX-Q rose to stardom when he released his single, 'Musalala' which was also known as 'Salad' during the turn of the new millennium. From 'Musalala' EX-Q became one of the household names during the era when Urban Grooves as a genre was gaining popularity in the country. From 'Musalala', he went on to release, 'Pandakakuona' together with Shame and Nathan.[1] Coincidentally, when Professor Jonathan Moyo was appointed to be the Minister of Information in 2000, he introduced a policy of promoting local music and EX-Q amongst other Zimbabwean musicians who were given precedence on radio and television stations in the country.

In 2005, EX-Q released his first album, Exquisite which had tracks such as 'Mazirudo', 'Ndichakutevera' amongst others.[1] EX-Q claims that he relocated overseas to work on his second album, "Love is my Religion". He collaborated with various artists and the most popular song from this album was "Pane Rudo" which featured Oliver Mtukudzi.

On 26 January, EX-Q hinted that he was working on his fifth album which was supposed to be released by the end of February 2015.[2] In spite of this, two singles from the album were released in January 2015 entitled, The Way and Pore Pore.

Controversy

EX-Q ended his six-year-old marriage with his manager-cum-wife, Irene Office in 2014. Rumours had it that EX-Q had dumped his wife opting to stay with his longtime girlfriend who was reported to be a sugar mummy, residing in Mount Pleasant.[3] After his marriage had tumbled down, it was allegedly reported that EX-Q went for a romantic holiday with his sugar mummy in Nyanga.[3] EX-Q dispelled this arguing that Nyanga was his rural home, hence he had gone to visit his relatives. EX-Q confirmed that he parted ways with his wife but he denied that he had dumped her to be with someone. He stated that one of the reasons for divorcing his wife was that she somehow acted as a stumbling block to his musical career.[3]

Fake Covid-19 Certificates

In June 2021, ExQ and Nutty O were arrested after they allegedly tendered fake Covid-19 certificates at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. The two musicians allegedly committed the offence when they returned to Zimbabwe from South Africa.

The two musicians appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on 25 June 2021 facing allegations of fraud. ExQ and Nutty O were remanded in custody to Monday 28 June 2021 after the presiding magistrate postponed their bail hearing.[4]

Accolades

Best video of the year (2005) for his song "Ndichakutevera" conferred by the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA). [1]

Best Afro-pop award (2014) conferred by the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA)

Discography

Exquisite (2005)

Love is my Religion (2007)

Grown and Sexy (2008)

Mr Urban Grooves (2012)

Tseu Tseu (April 2018)

Video Gallery

ExQ - Pahukama Ft Jah Prayzah





