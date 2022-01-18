



Eaglesvale Senior School is between Aspindale and Gleneagles Road, Willowvale, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 147 Gleneagles Rd, Willowvale, PO Box ST 650, Southerton.

Telephone: +263 4 664 480.

Cell: +236 772 169 831.

Email: info@eaglesvale.ac.zw

Web: http://eaglesvale.ac.zw/wp/



History

Eaglesvaleopened in Bulawayo as the Bulawayo Orphanage on 30 January 1911, an establishment of the Dutch Reformed Church. In 1914 the Dutch Reformed Church then moved the school (orphanage) to Daisyfield Farm in Somabhula near Gweru. The school was renamed Daisyfield and the farm was to grow food for the orphans.

In 1948, the Dutch Reformed Church moved the school to the Harare site. The school was built close to the railway line for easy transport and was renamed Bothashof School. As the city expanded, most of the farm was sold giving in to industrial development in the early 1970s. In 1978 the school struggled to get students resulting in the Dutch Reformed Church, Central Africa, closing the school and selling the land to National Railways of Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia Railways).

In 1982, the school reopened with one black student and the rest white. Due to the new Zimbabwean Government’s policy of education for all, the school enrolment increased to 400 in the Junior School and eight hundred in the Senior School. In 1985, Bothashof School was renamed Eaglesvale.

In 2002 Kenneth McKean took over as headmaster until he left at the end of August 2008. Due to economic and other hardships, the school enrolment dropped to below 600. Mr Tirivavi was the next headmaster.

On 11 June 2010, the Dutch Reformed Church, Central Africa, surrendered the Daisyfield Trust which inter alia had the responsibility of Eaglesvale School to the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe under the leadership of Rev Dr Chomutiri as moderator. The Daisyfield Trust was renamed the RCZ Daisyfield Trust.

In 2015, Naison Tirivavi left the school with Mr. R. Ndawona, then deputy headmaster, assuming the role as acting headmaster of Eaglesvale Senior School. Mr. Dennis Anderson was appointed Headmaster of the Senior School from 1 May 2016.

