Difference between revisions of "Eanerst Rafomoyo"

In July 2018, Eanerst Rafomoyo was elected to Ward 20 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2379 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 20 Bulawayo Municipality with 2379 votes, beating Nokuthula Sibanda of Zanu PF with 1233 votes, Desmond Ncube, independent with 666 votes, Rodgers Mashizha of MDC-T with 569 votes, Paul Ngwenya of PRC with 245 votes, Musa Sibanda of ZAPU with 217 votes, Nkululeko Moyo of FZC with 114 votes, Washington Chikwariro of ZIPP with 80 votes, Benson Dube of RPZ with 66 votes, Nyathi Mandlenkosi of UMD with 51 votes, and [[Caroline Moyo] of ZDU with 45 votes. [1]
