Latest revision as of 13:35, 24 March 2023
Ecogreen Plastics in New Ardbennnie recycle LDPE into now plastic bags.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 1 Ohme Road, New Ardbennnie, Harare.
Phone: Davi Tomu - 0772 279133.
Email: Ecogreenplastics2020@gmail.com;
Website:
Materials
LDPE
2020 - ±53 tons