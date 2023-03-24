Ecogreen Plastics in New Ardbennnie recycle LDPE into now plastic bags.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.



Address: 1 Ohme Road, New Ardbennnie, Harare.

Phone: Davi Tomu - 0772 279133.

Email: Ecogreenplastics2020@gmail.com;

Website:



Materials

LDPE

2020 - ±53 tons