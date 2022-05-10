Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) is a Zimbabwean empowerment lobby group founded by Mike Chimombe. The group was founded after Chimombe was relieved of his post as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president on 28 March 2022.

Founding Members

Chimombe was the founding President of the Economic Empowerment Group (EEG). Munyaradzi Kashambe as the Vice President and Clifford Hlupeko as the Secretary-General.[1]

References

