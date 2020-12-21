Difference between revisions of "Edd Branson"
'''Edd Branson''' is a Zimbabwean religious leader, church founder and self proclaimed prophet. He founded the [[Jesus Generation International Ministries]] which he leads. Branson has said his mentors are Prophet [[Uebert Angel]] and Nigerian religious leader Prophet T.B Joshua.
'''Edd Branson''' is a Zimbabwean religious leader, church founder and self proclaimed prophet. He founded the [[Jesus Generation International Ministries]] which he leads. Branson has said his mentors are Prophet [[Uebert Angel]] and Nigerian religious leader Prophet T.B Joshua.
Edd Branson is a Zimbabwean religious leader, church founder and self proclaimed prophet. He founded the Jesus Generation International Ministries which he leads. Branson has said his mentors are Prophet Uebert Angel and Nigerian religious leader Prophet T.B Joshua.
Background
He was born on 18 July 1988 and grew up in Warren Park.[1]
In August 2020 it was reported that Branson and his Finnish wife Maria Halme had divorced. A source told Nehanda Radio that the two had actually separated in 2017 a year after their marriage when Maria went to stay in Finland. The source further said that Halme and Branson's divorce was a mutual decision and was based on cultural differences. The two have a son together.[2]
Religious Career
Prophet Edd's has been known for his forensic prophesies that apparently defy logic earning him the name The Specialist from his followers.
Controversies
Relationship with Moana
References
- ↑ 13 THINGS YOU DIDNT KNOW ABOUT PROPHET EDD BRANSON,THE PASTOR WHO PROPHECISED ABOUT ED’S VICTORY, Gambakwe Media, Published: October 7, 2019, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
- ↑ Prophet Edd Branson and Finnish wife Maria Halme divorce after four years, Nehanda radio, Published: August 25, 2020, Retrieved: December 21, 2020