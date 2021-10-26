Professor Eddie Mwenje is a Zimbabwean academic and the Vice-Chancellor of Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE).

Background

Wife

Eddie Mwenje's wife is Dr Juddie Mwenje.[1]

Children

Prof. Mwenje and his wife Juddie have 3 children.[1]





Education

He obtained his PhD in 1994 at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. Mwenje holds an MBA from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Zimbabwe. Eddie Mwenje holds a diploma in biblical studies and holds several certificates in education. He is a full Professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology.[1]

Career

Prof. Mwenje worked at Birmingham University, the University of Zimbabwe and at the National University of Science and Technology. He rose through the academic ranks from being a lecturer, Dean and Vice-Chancellor. He worked at NUST for 15 years and rose to be the Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences. He became the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) in 2013 after serving in an acting capacity since May 2010.

Among other Boards and Committees, he has served as a Board member for the Centre of Excellence in Tree Health Biotechnology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa since 2004. Mwenje is a member of the Governing Council of The African Network of Scientific and Technological Institutions (ANSTI) representing the Southern African Region. He is the Chairman of the Zimbabwe University Vice Chancellors Association (ZUVCA).

Prof. Eddie Mwenje is also the inaugural Chairman of the largest Research group in Zimbabwe in both international publications and postgraduate student training, the Research Platform on Production and Conservation in Partnership (RP-PCP).

In February 2021, Mwenje who was the past Zimsec board chairman retained his post when Cain Mathema appointed a 14-member Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board to run Zimbabwe's public examination until 2024.[2][1]

Awards & Honours

Eddie Mwenje won the National Public Sector Leadership Excellence Award for 2015. He also received the Visionary Award as well as Education leadership Award in 2015 from African Leadership Awards Mauritius. In 2013 he received the Megafest award as one of the top 20 outstanding business personalities in Zimbabwe. Mwenje has won many International grants including TWAS grant which resulted in the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) being accorded a TWAS Research Unit status.

In 2012, he was honoured by an international organization for his role in science education. BUSE along with its partners received the Erasmus MUNDUS prestigious grant to support a Science and Technology Teacher Training Network involving Africa and Europe.[1]