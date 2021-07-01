Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Eddie Ndhlovu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Eddie Ndhlovu''' is a Zimbabwean film-maker and executive producer of soapie ''Wenera''. In 2018, he released a film titled ''Thandie’s Diary'' that centred on th...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 14:16, 1 July 2021

Eddie Ndhlovu is a Zimbabwean film-maker and executive producer of soapie Wenera. In 2018, he released a film titled Thandie’s Diary that centred on the abuse of women.

Films

  • 'Thandie’s Diary (2018)[1]

References

  1. New film ‘Thandie’s Diary’ for Zambezi Magic, The Herald, Published: May 28, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Eddie_Ndhlovu&oldid=107116"