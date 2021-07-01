Difference between revisions of "Eddie Ndhlovu"
Eddie Ndhlovu is a Zimbabwean film-maker and executive producer of soapie Wenera. In 2018, he released a film titled Thandie’s Diary that centred on the abuse of women.
Films
- 'Thandie’s Diary (2018)[1]
References
- ↑ New film ‘Thandie’s Diary’ for Zambezi Magic, The Herald, Published: May 28, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021