Difference between revisions of "Eddie Ndhlovu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Eddie Ndhlovu''' is a Zimbabwean film-maker and executive producer of soapie ''Wenera''. In 2018, he released a film titled ''Thandie’s Diary'' that centred on th...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Films)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Eddie Ndhlovu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] film-maker and executive producer of soapie ''[[Wenera]]''. In 2018, he released a film titled ''Thandie’s Diary'' that centred on the abuse of women.
'''Eddie Ndhlovu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] film-maker and executive producer of soapie ''[[Wenera]]''. In 2018, he released a film titled ''Thandie’s Diary'' that centred on the abuse of women.
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Films==
==Films==
|−
*'Thandie’s Diary'' (2018)<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/new-film-thandies-diary-for-zambezi-magic/ New film ‘Thandie’s Diary’ for Zambezi Magic], ''The Herald'', Published: May 28, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
|+
*'Thandie’s Diary'' (2018)<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/new-film-thandies-diary-for-zambezi-magic/ New film ‘Thandie’s Diary’ for Zambezi Magic], ''The Herald'', Published: May 28, 2018
|+
|+
, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 14:23, 1 July 2021
Eddie Ndhlovu is a Zimbabwean film-maker and executive producer of soapie Wenera. In 2018, he released a film titled Thandie’s Diary that centred on the abuse of women.
Career
In 2020, Ndhlovu signed a screening deal with VoxAfrica Television UK, a United Kingdom Pan-African bilingual television channel for the screening of the production from Season 1 starting April 16, 2020. He also signed another deal with TelOne’s online Deod television.[1]
Films
- Thandie’s Diary (2018)[2]
- Cook Off The Movie (2018)[3]
References
- ↑ WINSTONE ANTONIO, Wenera strikes UK TV deal, NewsDay, Published: April 3, 2020, Retrieved: july 1, 2021
- ↑ New film ‘Thandie’s Diary’ for Zambezi Magic, The Herald, Published: May 28, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ Eddie Ndhlovu, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 1, 2021