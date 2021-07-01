*''Cook Off The Movie'' (2018)<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/eddie-ndhlovu-90a620a3/ Eddie Ndhlovu], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given , Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>

* ' 'Thandie’s Diary'' (2018)<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/new-film-thandies-diary-for-zambezi-magic/ New film ‘Thandie’s Diary’ for Zambezi Magic], ''The Herald'', Published: May 28, 2018 , Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>

In 2020, Ndhlovu signed a screening deal with VoxAfrica Television UK, a United Kingdom Pan-African bilingual television channel for the screening of the production from Season 1 starting April 16, 2020. He also signed another deal with [[TelOne]]’s online Deod television.<ref name="ND">WINSTONE ANTONIO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/04/wenera-strikes-uk-tv-deal/ Wenera strikes UK TV deal], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 3, 2020, Retrieved: july 1, 2021</ref>

'''Eddie Ndhlovu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] film-maker and executive producer of soapie ''[[Wenera]]''. In 2018, he released a film titled ''Thandie’s Diary'' that centred on the abuse of women.

Career

Films

Cook Off The Movie (2018)[3]