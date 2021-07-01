Pindula

Revision as of 14:23, 1 July 2021

Eddie Ndhlovu is a Zimbabwean film-maker and executive producer of soapie Wenera. In 2018, he released a film titled Thandie’s Diary that centred on the abuse of women.

Career

In 2020, Ndhlovu signed a screening deal with VoxAfrica Television UK, a United Kingdom Pan-African bilingual television channel for the screening of the production from Season 1 starting April 16, 2020. He also signed another deal with TelOne’s online Deod television.[1]

Films

  • Thandie’s Diary (2018)[2]
  • Cook Off The Movie (2018)[3]

References

  1. WINSTONE ANTONIO, Wenera strikes UK TV deal, NewsDay, Published: April 3, 2020, Retrieved: july 1, 2021
  2. New film ‘Thandie’s Diary’ for Zambezi Magic, The Herald, Published: May 28, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  3. Eddie Ndhlovu, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
