<blockquote>"NAMA sucks period. Who are the judges? Aren’t they filmmakers? ZIFF & NAMA are the same but one thing you all should know is that people like myself and Joe Njagu have been fighting the revolution of independent filmmaking. Imagine kuti [[Rumbi Katedza]], Ben Mahaka, [[Caroline Hungwe]] judging our projects!! Guys lets be serious. We are competition at the end of the day. When you become part of the system that is corrupt then you become corrupt period."</blockquote><ref name="ZJ"> tmunyukwi, [https://www.zimbojam.com/wenera-director-grills-ben-mahaka-nama-adjudication/ Wenera director grills Ben Mahaka over NAMA adjudication], ''Zimbo Jam'', Published: February 21, 2017, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>

Eyebrows were raised when the [[Nick Zemura]] directed film won the award, with some people questioning the competency of NAMA’s adjudication process and in response, Ben Mahaka went to his Facebook account to try and clear the issue. In response, Ndhlovu wrote:

In 2017, Eddie Ndhlovu criticised one of NAMA’s adjudicators, [[Ben Mahaka]], over the selection of ‘Muzita Rababa’ as the winner of the Outstanding Film Production Full-Length category.

In 2020, Ndhlovu signed a screening deal with VoxAfrica Television UK, a United Kingdom Pan-African bilingual television channel for the screening of the production from Season 1 starting April 16, 2020. He also signed another deal with [[TelOne]]’s online Deod television.<ref name="ND">WINSTONE ANTONIO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/04/wenera-strikes-uk-tv-deal/ Wenera strikes UK TV deal], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 3, 2020, Retrieved: july 1, 2021</ref>

Eddie Ndhlovu is a Zimbabwean film-maker and executive producer of soapie Wenera. In 2018, he released a film titled Thandie’s Diary that centred on the abuse of women.

Career

He co-produced Cook Off.

NAMA Criticism

Films

Cook Off The Movie (2018)[4]