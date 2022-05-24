(6 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

'''Eddison Zvobgo''' was a politician, lawyer, poet and member of the Zanu-PF political party. He was known mostly for having been the mastermind of the legislation that enthroned Robert Mugabe as leader of a single party state in Zimbabwe in the 1980s. He had a reputation for his quick wit, sharp tongue, humour and being outspoken about the curtailment of civil liberties by Zanu-PF in the late 90s and early 2000s. He died on ''' 22 August 2004 ''' after a long illness.

== Personal Details - Schools ==

'''Birth:''' ''' Zvobgo ''' was born Eddison Jonas Mudadirwa in [[Masvingo]] on ''' 2 October 1935 ''' to a father who was a Minister in the Dutch Reformed Church. <br/>

He attended the [[Chivizhe Primary School]]<ref name="cr">[http://www.colonialrelic.com/edson-zvobgo/ Edson Zvobgo], ''Colonial Relic'', Published:Unkown, Retrieved:16 February 2015,</ref> before going to Tegwani Secondary School, a Methodist Mission School near [[Plumtree]]. He attended mission schools where he excelled, graduating at [[Tegwani Secondary School]].<ref name="zvobgo">Andrew Meldrum, [http://www.theguardian.com/news/2004/aug/24/guardianobituaries.zimbabwe Eddison Zvobgo], ''The Guardian'', Published: August 24, 2004, Retrieved: July 16, 20014</ref> <br/>

'''Marriage:''' He met and married Julia Tukai Whande while in Masvingo. <br/>

'''Death''' In '''February 2004''', Zvobgo 's wife died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was declared a National Hero . Later that same year , on '''22 August 2004''' , ''' Zvobgo ''' himself succumbed to a long illness and died . He too was conferred National Hero status and was buried at the [[National Heroes' Acre]] .

==Education & Political Activity== ==Education & Political Activity==

In ''' 1959 ''' , ''' Zvobgo ''' started studying for a B.A. degree at Roma University College in Basutoland (now Lesotho) but was expelled the following year for political activities. He returned to Rhodesia where he succeeded in obtaining an American scholarship (ASPAU) to study at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.<ref name="cr" /> He had in the meantime (in ''' 1960 ''' ) helped found the pro-independence [[National Democratic Party]].

While in the USA he addressed United Nations committees on several occasions as the official ZAPU representative during the days before the split in the nationalist ranks.<ref name="cr" /> While in the USA he addressed United Nations committees on several occasions as the official ZAPU representative during the days before the split in the nationalist ranks.<ref name="cr" />

''' Zvobgo ''' left Rhodesia after he got the US scholarship. He came back in ''' 1964 ''' and resumed politics but was soon jailed at [[Wha Wha]] prison in Midlands. After serving his prison sentence he was restricted at the new Sikombela Camp with other ZANU leaders. He remained there until ''' November 1965 ''' when, in the days immediately before UDI, he was sent to [[Salisbury Prison]] under the emergency legislation. While in prison ''' Zvobgo ''' studied for the University of London's law degree LL.B. and graduated in ''' 1970 ''' . In total he was jailed for 6 years during this period. He then began reading for the Bar examinations which he passed in ''' 1971 ''' while still in detention.<ref name="cr" />

When he got released in ''' 1971 ''' ''' Zvobgo ''' was appointed Deputy Secretary-General in ''' December 1971 ''' . In ''' 1972 ''' he was admitted to the Bar and at once began practising in Salisbury. <ref name="cr" /> He however left abruptly and went back to the USA, this time to study Law at Harvard Law School. He later taught criminal law as an associate professor at Lewis University College, in Illinois. <ref name="zvobgo"/> ''' Zvobgo ''' was joined in the USA by his wife Julia, who had been studying in the UK.

''' Edson Zvobgo ''' was appointed Principal Overseas Representative of the ANC on his arrival in USA , but in ''' August 1973 ''' , he resigned from the ANC saying that he was still Deputy Secretary-General of [[ ZANU ]] and that this organisation was "waging a heroic armed struggle". He feared that [[Abel Muzorewa]] would not be ruthless enough in negotiations with Ian Smith. <ref name="cr" />

In ''' 1976 ''' , ''' Zvobgo ''' left the USA, joining [[Robert Mugabe]] and others in Mozambique to wage a war against Ian Smith's Rhodesian Front (RF) white minority government. It has been said that ''' Zvobgo ''' played a key role in [[ZANU]] in the conferences and diplomatic exchanges that led to independence.

== Service / Career==

===Before Independence===

''' Zvobgo ''' was one of the founding members of [[ ZANU ]] and spokesperson of the Patriotic Front at the [[Lancaster House Conference ]] in late '''1979'''.

===Zvobgo at the Lancaster House Conference===

During the deliberations at the conference '''Zvobgo''' was part of the negotiating team and he was very popular with the press for his sentiments. He was the spokesperson for the [[Patriotic Front]] during the conference and he proved to be very effective. <ref name="ze">Percy Makombe, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2003/05/30/obituary-a-razor-sharp-mind/ Obituary – A razor-sharp mind], ''The Standard'', Published: May 30, 2003, Retrieved: July 16, 2014</ref> When '''Zvobgo''' thought that Lord Carrington, who was chairing the conference, was applying too much presure on the Patriotic Front as compared to others like [[Abel Muzorewa]] and [[Ian Smith]], '''Zvobgo''' argued that <blockquote> If Carrington carries on the way he has begun, plotting with puppets, we will go back to war<ref name="ze"/></blockquote>. '''Zvobgo''' also caused a stir 10 days before the [[Lancaster House Conference]] when he insinuated that the then British Prime Minister Thatcher was having an affair with "Satan Botha" (PW Botha , former Apartheid era premier in South Africa) . <ref name="ze"/>

===Political Career After Independence=== ===Political Career After Independence===

In the '''1980''' elections, he won a seat in Parliament for [[Masvingo]], which he continued to hold until his death. <ref name="zvobgo"/> Zvobgo also held various senior government posts including Minister of Local Government and Housing (until 1982), Minister of of Justice (until 1985) aand Minister of Parliamentary and Constitutional Affairs in 1987, during which time he made several amendments that gave Mugabe more powers as president of the country.<ref name="zvobgo"/> He heralded Zimbabwe's first Cabinet and headed key portfolios until his demise. Among them are the [[Local Government and Housing]] ministry until '''1982''', and the [[Justice]] ministry until '''1985'''.

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], [[Masvingo]] South returned to [[Parliament]]: In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], [[Masvingo]] South returned to [[Parliament]]:

Line 138: Line 118:

* [[Jemitias Hungwe Matende]] of PF-ZAPU - 291 votes. * [[Jemitias Hungwe Matende]] of PF-ZAPU - 291 votes.

When he was appointed [[Parliamentary and Constitutional Affairs]] minister in '''1987''', he tinkered with the Constitution and gave absolute power to the President, reportedly in anticipation that he would take over from the Head of State, Robert Mugabe. When the promise of him taking over was not fulfilled by Mugabe, '''Zvobgo''' fell out with his boss and was bold enough to publicly challenge the Zanu PF stranglehold on civil liberties. Zvobgo frankness came at a price. In '''1992''', an outraged Mugabe demoted him to a less strategic position of [[Mines]] minister. In '''1996''' , Zvobgo Snr broke his legs in a car accident . This accident was considered suspicious by many . After the accident, he was again demoted to Minister Without Portfolio and Mugabe thought he would tame him and buy his loyalty.

+

Still , he continued criticising Mugabe and in ''' 2000 ''', he was dropped from the Cabinet . <ref name="Independent">Alex Duval Smith, [http://www.independent.co.uk/news/obituaries/eddison-zvobgo-6162746.html Eddison Zvobgo: Ally turned critic of the Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe], ''The Independent'', Published:30 August 2004, Retrieved:15 February 2015,</ref>

In the '''2002''' presidential elections, he refused to campaign for Mugabe, but did not endorse the opposition challenger [[Morgan Tsvangirai]], leader of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC). He also voiced his opposition to the sweeping media law, passed the same year, calling it "the most serious assault on our constitutional liberties since independence".[2]

In the 2002 elections when the existence of the "Zvobgo wing" in Masvingo became publicly known, he refused to campaign for President Mugabe and criticised new public order laws and draconian measures to curtail freedom of expression in the media. He became the subject of an internal party disciplinary inquiry in 2003 after being accused of disloyalty and of holding talks with the opposition [[Movement for Democratic Change]].<ref name="Independent" /> The allegations of disloyalty were eventually dropped.<ref name="zvobgo" /> In the 2002 elections when the existence of the "Zvobgo wing" in Masvingo became publicly known, he refused to campaign for President Mugabe and criticised new public order laws and draconian measures to curtail freedom of expression in the media. He became the subject of an internal party disciplinary inquiry in 2003 after being accused of disloyalty and of holding talks with the opposition [[Movement for Democratic Change]].<ref name="Independent" /> The allegations of disloyalty were eventually dropped.<ref name="zvobgo" />

Despite his criticism, '''Zvobgo''' eventually voted for the legislation, which was used to close off Zimbabwe's only privately owned daily newspaper, The [[Daily News]], and to arrest at least 31 independent journalists.

+

He became the subject of an internal party disciplinary inquiry in '''2003''' for his refusal to campaign for Mugabe and after describing the laws as a weapon to stifle opposition to the government, but allegations of disloyalty were eventually dropped.

==Events== ==Events==

Line 150: Line 136:

Zvobgo owned properties in the tourism sector, the [[Chevron Hotel]] and the [[Flamboyant Hotel]] in Masvingo. Zvobgo owned properties in the tourism sector, the [[Chevron Hotel]] and the [[Flamboyant Hotel]] in Masvingo.

==Famous Zvobgo Quotes== ==Famous Zvobgo Quotes==

* On the need for ruthlessness in negotiations with the Ian Smith white minority government around 1973, Zvobgo said: <blockquote>"Whites must be led down the garden path. Morality does not come into it"<ref name="cr" /></blockquote>

* When reports began filtering through of Zanu PF's lead in Zimbabwe's first elections in 1980, Zvobgo announced at the press centre at Meikles Hotel:<blockquote> It is no longer a question of whether we will win, but only by what margin<ref name="ze"/></blockquote>

* Before a packed parliament in January 2002, he launched a scathing attack on the Jonathan Moyo-inspired Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Bill, declaring 20 of its clauses unconstitutional. He described the Bill as<blockquote> the most calculated and determined assault on our liberties, which are guaranteed by the constitution<ref name="ze"/></blockquote> He said the proposed law was . . . ill-conceived and dangerous and why Moyo's ministry wanted to grant themselves frightening powers.<blockquote> Ask yourself whether it is rational for a government in a democratic and free society to require registration, licences and ministerial certificates in order for people to speak. It is a sobering thought<ref name="ze"/></blockquote>

==Trivia== ==Trivia==

*Zvobgo was one of the few Zanu-PF leaders of his time to recognise and apologise for the [[Matabeleland]] massacres commonly referrred to as [[Gukurahundi]].<ref name="Independent" /> *Zvobgo was one of the few Zanu-PF leaders of his time to recognise and apologise for the [[Matabeleland]] massacres commonly referrred to as [[Gukurahundi]].<ref name="Independent" />

* While in detension in Rhodesia, Zvobgo wrote a number of poems using the psydoneym ''"Muzeze"'' which were published in volume called ''"Madetembere"''. One such poem called ''"A Time To Rise"''. <blockquote>'''A Time To Rise'''<br><br>It's six, my son, and time to rise;<br>The sun has shot through the darkness<br>And the long day spreads before you like a kaross;<br>Start now, dear son; the journey is long.<br>There will be thunder and hailstorms<br>Although the weather appears calm<br>for the moment; beware of shelters<br>Offered you; rather brave it and be a Man.<br>Should you fall, rise with grace, and without<br>Turning to see who sees, continue on your road<br>Precisely as if nothing had ever happened;<br>For those who did not, the ditches became graves.<br>If ever you fall in love with some woman,<br>Ask if she can walk at your pace to the end<br>Of the road. . . </blockquote>

[[File:Edson with White Farmer After 1980.mp4|thumb|Edson with White Farmer After 1980]] [[File:Edson with White Farmer After 1980.mp4|thumb|Edson with White Farmer After 1980]]

Line 181: Line 161:

|keywords=WikipediaEddison Zvobgo, Julia Zvobgo, Zanu-PF, Liberation Struggle, Central Committee, National Heroes, Zimbabwe, Masvingo |keywords=WikipediaEddison Zvobgo, Julia Zvobgo, Zanu-PF, Liberation Struggle, Central Committee, National Heroes, Zimbabwe, Masvingo

|description= |description=

+ |image=Zvobgo.jpg

+ |image_alt=Wiki Logo

}} }}

+

+ [[Category:Politicians]]

+ [[Category:National Heroes]]

[[Category:Politicians]] [[Category:Politicians]]