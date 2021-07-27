Pindula

Bishop

Eddith Manjoro
Bishop Eddith Manjoro
ChurchFaith World Ministries and Bible College
Personal details
DenominationChristian
ResidenceZimbabwe
SpouseBartholomew Manjoro
OccupationSenior Pastor and Bishop

Eddith Manjoro formerly Eddith Christmas is a Zimbabwean pastor and Faith World Ministries bishop. She is also an author.

Background

Husband

Bartholomew Manjoro

Age

Eddith Manjoro was born on 4 March.

Children

She has a daughter named Preva­lent Sit­hole aka Privvy who is a fashion designer and gospel musician.[1]

First Marriage

She was married to the late for­mer Bu­l­awayo North Over­seer, Ed­ward Christ­mas of the Zaoga For­ward in Faith church.

Books

  • Hidden Treasure (2014)

References

  1. Joel Tsvakwi, Men, rich or poor need respect: Gospel artiste, Sunday News, Published: May 14, 2017, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
