'''Eddith Manjoro''' formerly '''Eddith Christmas''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor and [[Faith World Ministries]] bishop. She is also an author.
|+
'''Eddith Manjoro''' formerly '''Eddith Christmas''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor and [[Faith World Ministries]] bishop. She is also an author.
==Background==
==Background==
Bishop
Eddith Manjoro
|Church
|Faith World Ministries and Bible College
|Personal details
|Denomination
|Christian
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Spouse
|Bartholomew Manjoro
|Occupation
|Senior Pastor and Bishop
Eddith Manjoro formerly known as Eddith Christmas is a Zimbabwean pastor and Faith World Ministries bishop. She is also an author.
Background
Husband
Bartholomew Manjoro
Age
Eddith Manjoro was born on 4 March.
Children
She has a daughter named Prevalent Sithole aka Privvy who is a fashion designer and gospel musician.[1]
First Marriage
She was married to the late former Bulawayo North Overseer, Edward Christmas of the Zaoga Forward in Faith church.
Books
- Hidden Treasure (2014)
References
- ↑ Joel Tsvakwi, Men, rich or poor need respect: Gospel artiste, Sunday News, Published: May 14, 2017, Retrieved: July 27, 2021