'''Eddith Manjoro''' formerly '''Eddith Christmas''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor and [[Faith World Ministries]] bishop. She is also an author.
'''Eddith Manjoro''' formerly known as '''Eddith Christmas''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor and [[Faith World Ministries]] bishop. She is also an author.
  
 
Eddith Manjoro formerly known as Eddith Christmas is a Zimbabwean pastor and Faith World Ministries bishop. She is also an author.

Background

Husband

Bartholomew Manjoro

Age

Eddith Manjoro was born on 4 March.

Children

She has a daughter named Preva­lent Sit­hole aka Privvy who is a fashion designer and gospel musician.[1]

First Marriage

She was married to the late for­mer Bu­l­awayo North Over­seer, Ed­ward Christ­mas of the Zaoga For­ward in Faith church.

Books

  • Hidden Treasure (2014)

References

  1. Joel Tsvakwi, Men, rich or poor need respect: Gospel artiste, Sunday News, Published: May 14, 2017, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
