Edelbert Dinha is a Zimbabwean retired footballer. He works at Shumba Sports Management.

Background

He grew up in Chitungwiza. Dinha's elder brother Chester was a footballer who got injured and had to stop. [1]

Career

As a junior player at Black Rhinos Football Club he was a reserve goalkeeper for the Under-16. When he was at school, Dinha would play as a defender. During his time at Zengeza 4 High School, he played as a midfielder.

He said it was Never Gombera who instructed him to play in one position. From the Under-16 level, he joined Norman Mapeza, Alois Bunjira and Stewart Murisa. They played for Cone Textiles as juniors. When the club changed from Cone Textiles to Darryn T, they were given a chance to play against Dynamos in a cup game after the senior team players refused to play because of outstanding payments.

Never Gombera advised Wieslaw Grabowski that he had players that could compete. Grabowski agreed although at first, he had been sceptical. The reserve side lost 1-0 in the second half of extra time. At Darryn T Edelbert Dinha also played with Gift Muzadzi.

When he was signed by CAPS United, Dinha played as a right-back. He played for Petrol Ofisi in Turkey for just six months between November 1994 and July 1995.

Edelbert Dinha then had a brief spell with Polish club Sokó Pniewy the following season.

He said he was signed by Seven Stars in South Africa after their coach Gavin Hunt saw him playing on TV on a Sunday and they called CAPS United.

Seven Stars merged with Cape Town Spurs to form Ajax Cape Town. Ajax continued to play Dinha in defensive midfield. Dinha joined Orlando Pirates where he was made captain after one season with them.

He retired from professional football in 2008, following a stint with the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces.[2]

Clubs Played For