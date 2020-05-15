Difference between revisions of "Eden Ncube"

In July 2018, Eden Ncube was elected to Ward 3 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 561 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Bubi RDC with 561 votes, beating Elvies Ndlovu of MDC-T with 324 votes, Marko Moses Sibanda of MDC-Alliance with 132 votes and Silandeli Mkhwananzi of ZIPP with 43 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

