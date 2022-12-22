No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

Edgar Chidavaenzi was a politician and member of Zanu PF. He was an Engineer by profession. He was found dead on 17 March 2016 in a Hotel in Harare. At the time of his death, Chidavaenzi was Mazowe North Member of Parliament, a position he had been elected to in July 2013.

Personal Details

Born: 19 September 1988.

Death: 17 March 2016, Chidavaenzi was found dead in a hotel in Harare. Early suspicion was that he could have succumbed to high blood pressure as he had often complained of the condition. [1] In days that followed it was disclosed by his colleagues that he had suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

School / Education

Tertiary: He held a degree from the University of Toronto.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe North returned to Parliament:

Edgar Chidavaenzi of Zanu PF with 13 338 votes or 88.13 percent,

of Zanu PF with 13 338 votes or 88.13 percent, George Gwarada of MDC–T with 1 476 votes or 9.75 percent,

Olsen Mandizha of MDC–N with 209 votes or 1.38 percent,

1 other with 112 votes or 0.74 percent.

Total 15 135 votes

Events

Election Eligibility

Chidavaenzi made headlines in 2013 after the MDC-T’s Shepherd Mushonga lodged a complaint with the Electoral Court challenging the decision by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to accept Chidavaenzi's nomination papers for the Mazowe North parliamentary constituency despite his prior conviction for theft at Bindura Magistrate Court which carried a three year sentence. The sentence had an option for a fine and it is not clear whether he served jail time. [2]

