Difference between revisions of "Edgar Chidavaenzi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
|−
|+
.
==Service/Career==
==Service/Career==
Latest revision as of 08:22, 22 December 2022
|Edgar Chidavaenzi
The late Edgar Chidavaenzi
|Died
|March 17, 2016
Harare
|Cause of death
|diabetes & hypertension.
|Body discovered
|City Hotel
|Resting place
|Vukwe Farm in Mvurwi
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Engineer
|Alma mater
|University of Toronto
|Occupation
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front
|Children
|4
Edgar Chidavaenzi was a politician and member of Zanu PF. He was an Engineer by profession. He was found dead on 17 March 2016 in a Hotel in Harare. At the time of his death, Chidavaenzi was Mazowe North Member of Parliament, a position he had been elected to in July 2013.
Personal Details
Born: 19 September 1988.
Death: 17 March 2016, Chidavaenzi was found dead in a hotel in Harare. Early suspicion was that he could have succumbed to high blood pressure as he had often complained of the condition. [1] In days that followed it was disclosed by his colleagues that he had suffered from diabetes and hypertension.
School / Education
Tertiary: He held a degree from the University of Toronto.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe North returned to Parliament:
- Edgar Chidavaenzi of Zanu PF with 13 338 votes or 88.13 percent,
- George Gwarada of MDC–T with 1 476 votes or 9.75 percent,
- Olsen Mandizha of MDC–N with 209 votes or 1.38 percent,
- 1 other with 112 votes or 0.74 percent.
Total 15 135 votes
Events
Election Eligibility
Chidavaenzi made headlines in 2013 after the MDC-T’s Shepherd Mushonga lodged a complaint with the Electoral Court challenging the decision by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to accept Chidavaenzi's nomination papers for the Mazowe North parliamentary constituency despite his prior conviction for theft at Bindura Magistrate Court which carried a three year sentence. The sentence had an option for a fine and it is not clear whether he served jail time. [2]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Breaking: Mazowe North MP dies in hotel, NewsDay, Published:17 Mar 2016 , Retrieved:18 Mar 2016
- ↑ Herbert Moyo, BREAKING: MP Chidavaenzi found dead, The Independent, Published:17 Mar 2016 , Retrieved:18 Mar 2016